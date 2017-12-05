NFL Thursday Night Football: Cloudy, cool conditions to greet fans tailgating in Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Thursday evening.

This game is pivotal for both the Falcons and Saints as both teams are looking to earn playoff spots. This NFC South rivalry dates back to 1967. Thursday's game will mark the 96th time the two square off, including one postseason game in 1991.

While the game will be protected by a dome, conditions outside will be generally dry.



Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)





Temperatures for those tailgating will be in the lower to mid-40s, and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be in the lower 40s. As spectators leave, the temperature settle around 40.

Story Continues

Due to the chilly conditions, fans will want to dress warmly as they travel to and from the game.

