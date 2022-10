Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European Union member states are poised to give Hungary two extra months to comply with demands to rein in corruption and fraud before deciding if the bloc should withhold access to billions of euros in funding. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Ci