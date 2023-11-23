NFL Thanksgiving: Green Bay Packers upset Detroit Lions in first of triple-header

Christian Watson's touchdown reception late in the third quarter proved decisive

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday, with Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles on 26 November, plus Miami Dolphins v New York Jets on Friday, 24 November.

The Green Bay Packers started the NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header with an upset win at the in-form Detroit Lions.

Coming into Thursday's game, the hosts had an 8-2 record, their best start to a season since 1962, but lost 29-22 to their divisional rivals.

Green Bay led 23-6 at half-time and quarterback Jordan Love finished with 268 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Packers improved to 4-6.

The Lions have hosted a game on the American holiday every year since 1934.

They and the Packers have met more times on Thanksgiving than any other teams (22).

The Dallas Cowboys began hosting games on Thanksgiving in 1966 and only twice since have 'America's Team' not played on the holiday.

They host the Washington Commanders in one of the two late games, before the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers.

Turkey and football are two of America's biggest Thanksgiving traditions

Detroit are aiming to win the NFC North division for the first time since 1993 and had won their previous seven divisional games.

But they had lost their previous six on Thanksgiving and were 20-6 down after Green Bay scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Although rookie tight end Sam LaPorta replied to an early Jayden Reed touchdown for the Packers, Love then found Tucker Kraft and Jonathan Owens scored with a 27-yard fumble return.

David Montgomery forced his way into the end zone at the start of the second half to give Detroit hope and they then attempted a run on a fake punt.

But they failed to convert and moments later Love found Christian Watson for a 16-yard touchdown. Then on the next drive, the Lions gave up another turnover.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had three fumbles and was sacked three times by Rashan Gary, but a late consolation score meant he finished with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns.

While Detroit still top the division, the Packers are back in the hunt for a play-off spot after their first back-to-back wins of the season.