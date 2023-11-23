NFL Thanksgiving Day: Cowboys and Commanders go head-to-head in tough division matchup

Dak Prescott is looking for a win against the Commanders on Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Dallas Cowboys usually enjoy playing on Thanksgiving. The team is 32-22-1 on the holiday, and is hoping to add another notch in the win column in 2023.

To do so, they'll have to get past the division-rival Washington Commanders. Though the Commanders are just 4-7, they turned in two impressive performances against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders lost both games, but dropped 31 points on the Eagles in both contests.

Now, the Commanders will test their luck against Dallas' tough defense. The Cowboys are just as tenacious on defense, and have allowed opposing offenses to score just 17.5 points per game, good for fifth-lowest in the NFL.

After a surprising upset by the Green Bay Packers in the early Thanksgiving game, the Commanders will look to follow suit.

Can Sam Howell and the Commanders overcome the Cowboys' defense? Or will Dallas run away with another easy win?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL's annual Thanksgiving Day games.