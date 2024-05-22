NFL will test optical tracking system to measure for first downs in preseason

The NFL will test an optical tracking system for line-to-gain rulings this preseason, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. If all goes well, the league will implement the technology for the regular season.

The NFL will continue to use the chains as a backup for game operations and as a reference point for coaches, players and in-stadium fans, Jones adds.

The league tried out the high-tech system in MetLife Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium this past season.

It would have to install the system in all 30 NFL stadiums as well as the international stadiums the league will play games.

Theoretically, the system will make for more accurate measurements.