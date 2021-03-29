Terrell Owens 'thankful for no injuries' after escaping scary car crash

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens walked away from a crash that left two cars severely damaged. (Photo by FilmMagic for Sports Illustrated)

Retired wide receiver Terrell Owens is grateful to be alive and healthy after being involved in a horrific car accident over the weekend.

On Sunday, Owens posted several photos of the accident on Instagram, saying that he was on his way home when it happened. The photos showed two damaged cars, one with a crushed rear and one with a crushed hood. It's not clear which car belonged to Owens, and he didn't reveal any additional information about the crash.

Earlier in the day, Owens had been doing something car related. According to TMZ, he was doing a test drive.

TO filmed himself Saturday doing a test drive on an Audi Q8 55 TSI ... much of which he documented on his IG Story. He was showing off the features while he was cruising, including the fact that the car got a whopping 81 miles to the gallon before needing to fill up again.

It's not known if Owens was in that car when the crash occurred.

After he posted the photos of the crash, athletes like Chauncey Billups, Marquise Goodwin, Darrelle Revis, and Deion Sanders commented that they were glad he's unharmed and sending him their prayers. Owens thanked them in an Instagram story on Sunday evening.

"Thanks to everyone for reaching out," Owens wrote. "God is beyond good. He is great!! Trust me, I'm so thankful and grateful because this could have been worse than it looks."

More from Yahoo Sports: