Titans release K Cody Parkey upon Ryan Succop’s return from IR

Once again, Cody Parkey is without a home in the NFL.

The infamous former Chicago Bears kicker was released by the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Saturday morning. The move came as they activated kicker Ryan Succop from injured reserve, who was sidelined with a knee injury leading up to the season opener.

Parkey missed a 43-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the Bears’ wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field last season. The kick, which was technically blocked, bounced off the uprights twice before falling down to the field.

Naturally, the 27-year-old was essentially run out of the city, sparking a wild, lengthy search for a new kicker in Chicago. (One that, it appears, isn’t over yet.)

Parkey’s time with the Titans was short-lived. He signed with the team before Week 6 after Tennessee released kicker Cairo Santos, who had missed four field goals in a Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While he was there for just three weeks, Parkey performed just fine. He went 3-of-3 on his field goal attempts and 5-of-6 on extra points, bouncing the lone miss off the upright.

Yet given Succop’s long history in the NFL — he’s made more than 83 percent of field goal attempts and missed only nine extra point attempts in his 11 years in the league — this choice was a simple one.

