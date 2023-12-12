NFL: Tennessee Titans beat Miami Dolphins 28-27 thanks to stunning late comeback

Derrick Henry went over for the decisive touchdown with just one minute 49 seconds left

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

A stunning late comeback from the Tennessee Titans secured a dramatic 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans looked on course for defeat when trailing 27-13 with just four minutes 34 seconds remaining.

But rookie quarterback Will Levis set up late touchdowns for DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry to seal the visitors' first away win of the season.

"I think we showed the type of team we always thought we could be this season," Levis told ESPN.

Levis, making just his sixth career start, began the comeback by leading a 75-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard pass to Hopkins, with a two-point conversion throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine reducing the deficit to six points.

The 24-year-old immediately launched another drive, hitting Hopkins and Chigoziem Okonkwo to get into a scoring position, before Henry drove over from three yards to stun the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"Obviously we've had some lows but we've got a special locker room and special guys across the board. So glad that we were able to grind it out at the end there," added Levis, who was a second round pick in the 2023 draft.

Despite the dramatic win the Titans stay bottom of the AFC South and have little chance of making the play-offs.

But defeat for the Dolphins, their first at home this season, means they miss the chance to go level with Baltimore Ravens with the best record in the AFC, in which the side which finished in top spot secures home advantage in the playoffs.

In Monday's other game, a 37-yard field goal with the final kick from Randy Bullock sealed a 24-22 win for the New York Giants over the Green Bay Packers.

The result guarantees a play-off place for NFC leaders the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 on Sunday.

The Packers stay in the final play-off spot despite the defeat, but the Giants are now just one win behind a group of five teams, including Green Bay, in the race to reach the post-season.