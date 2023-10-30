NFL tells University of Houston to cease and desist using uniforms that look like Oilers throwbacks

Nearly 20 years ago, the Houston Oilers left town and took their nickname with them. And they don't want anyone to even use the color scheme that goes with that name and logo.

Via Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, the NFL has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the University of Houston for using the Oilers' throwback "Luv Ya Blue" uniform.

The NFL has threatened legal action if the University of Houston does not stop the allegedly "blatant copying" of Oilers throwback jerseys. The league also wants the school to "discontinue all sales of merchandise and remove any promotional campaign or social media posts that feature the popular light blue, or Columbia blue, with red stripes color scheme and design."

The University of Houston wore the uniforms on September 2. The NFL's letter contends that it informed the school seven months earlier that it does not consent to the use of the uniforms or similar designs.

The school says that the jerseys are “part of a nostalgic moment, paying homage to a bygone era in the city’s football history while also recognizing the city’s connection to the light blue that was a recognizable fixture for years in the Houston Police Department."

Regardless of where the law comes down on this, it's the latest reminder that football isn't "family." Football is business. And the NFL is in the business of making sure that, as to anyone who wants to buy a jersey that looks like the jersey the Oilers used to wear (and that the Titans will wear twice this year), the only way to get it is to buy it from the NFL or the Titans.