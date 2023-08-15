NFL teases a new ad featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson

It would appear that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is about to step into the national spotlight in a big way.

Monday, the NFL teased a collaboration commercial featuring Chase and former LSU teammates Justin Jefferson, currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The tease included a few screenshots and as of this writing, no word on when said commercial might debut.

A year ago around this time, Joe Burrow’s first Kroger commercial went live. Burrow also got a new endorsement deal recently.

This is the latest step for Bengals fans as far as national exposure, with two of the team’s top stars some of the hottest commodities in football.

