Which NFL teams have the youngest coaching staffs?

The NFL is steeped in history and legacy. It can be hard for new guys to break in, but not impossible.

Teams have more than 20 coaches working together to make the machine run. Sometimes, it takes fresh eyes to find new ways to win.

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, 36, is the youngest head coach in the league. He's the grandson of former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay. The Rams have one of the youngest coaching staffs, but not the youngest.

The average age of all NFL coaches entering the 2022 season is 42.7 years old, ranging from 23 to 83.

USA TODAY Sports' NFL Coaches Project gathered data on all 722 on-field coaches at the start of this season. Here's a ranking of 2022 NFL coaches from youngest to oldest.

Note: Ages calculated as of Sept. 1

New England Patriots — 37.9 years old

Bill Belichick, 70, is one of the oldest coaches in the NFL, but his New England Patriots coaching staff is the youngest in the league.

Even though the New England Patriots have one of the oldest head coaches in the league (Bill Belichick, 70), they actually have the youngest coaching staff – with an average age of 37.9 years old. The Patriots employ 18 coaches on their roster with three coaches in their 20s and nine in their 30s. Coaching fellow/wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, 27, is the youngest. He's in his second year with the Patriots. Douglas started his coaching career in college at Richmond and Rutgers, where he got his master's degree.

Los Angeles Chargers — 39 years old

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL with Brandon Staley, 39, the same as the average age of his staff.

The Los Angeles Chargers barely beat their neighbors as the second-youngest coaching staff in the NFL at a nice round 39 years old, the exact age of second-year head coach Brandon Staley. The Bolts have 22 coaches on their roster, half of whom are in their 30s. The youngest is Isaac Shewmaker, 25, who spent time on Alabama's coaching staff as an undergraduate assistant. After graduating in 2019, he continued his coaching career in the collegiate level with the Tennessee Volunteers before following secondary coach Derrick Ansley to the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams — 39.3 years old

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL at age 36, and the Los Angeles Rams have the third youngest coaching staff in the NFL.

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL. He became the youngest person to sign as head coach for a team when he joined the Rams in 2017 as a 30-year-old young buck. He also became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl last season.

McVay's in good company on the Rams' staff, which is the third youngest in the NFL at 39.32 years old. The 22-person team has more than half of its staff in their 30s – 14 coaches to be exact and two in their 20s. Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, 27, is the youngest and is in his first year with the team after coaching in college. He's also the youngest position coach in the league.

Detroit Lions — 39.8 years old

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 36, is a member of the fourth-youngest coaching staff in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions have an average age of 39.8 years on their coaching staff of 23. Along with seven coaches in their 30s, they have four 20-somethings in their pack that just can't wait to be king.

The youngest are offensive assistant J.T. Barrett and assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins, both 27. Barrett was a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes and bounced around a few NFL practice squads before landing this job, his first coaching role. Modkins is working his way up the coaching ladder and was an intern with the Denver Broncos before joining Detroit. His father, Curtis, is the Minnesota Vikings' running backs coach, so coaching is in his blood.

New York Jets — 40.2 years old

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, 43, employs the fifth-youngest coaching staff in the NFL with an average age of 40.2 years old.

Exactly half of the New York Jets 22-person coaching staff is in their 30s, giving them an average age of 40.2 years old. While there are no coaches in their 20s, there are three 32-year-olds.

The youngest coach on the Jets' roster is Billy VandeMerkt, 31. The offensive assistant joined the team in 2021 as part of head coach Robert Saleh's staff. He specializes in working with tight ends and is a proven leader, helping the 2022 National Team win the Senior Bowl. He was also a three-time captain during his four years starting at quarterback at St. Joseph's College. Saleh, 43, is fairly young himself. .

Miami Dolphins — 40.5 years old

Mike McDaniel, 39, is one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL and employs a coaching staff around his age.

Houston Texans — 40.6 years old

Houston Texans defensive assistant Dele Harding, 24, is among the youngest coaches on an NFL roster.

Philadelphia Eagles — 40.6 years old

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, 41, is among the youngest head coaches in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers — 40.9 years old

Kyle Shanahan, 42, is carrying on the legacy of his father, Mike, by serving as the head coach of an NFL team.

Minnesota Vikings — 40.9 years old

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, 37, is the second-youngest head coach in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals — 41.4 years old

Kliff Kingsbury, 43, has made an impact as one of the younger head coaches in the NFL.

Chicago Bears — 41.4 years old

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, 38, has seven years of experience coaching in the NFL.

New York Giants — 42 years old

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 35, is among the youngest coordinators in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns — 42 years old

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, 40, is slightly younger than the average age of his staff, but among the youngest head coaches in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals — 42.1 years old

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, 39, leads a squad that's slightly older than him.

Tennessee Titans — 42.4 years old

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel, 37, is in his ninth season as an assistant coach.

Denver Broncos — 42.4 years old

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, 42, is the same age as the average of his coaching staff.

New Orleans Saints — 42.6 years old

Dennis Allen, 49, leads a New Orleans Saints coaching staff who's average age is a few years younger than his.

Las Vegas Raiders — 42.7 years old

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, 33, is among the youngest coordinators in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers — 42.7 years old

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur, 42, leads a coaching staff that averages around his age.

Buffalo Bills — 43 years old

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, 32, is part of a coaching staff that averages 10 years older than him.

Carolina Panthers — 43.2 years old

Steve Wilks, 53, is the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, whose coaching staff features the youngest coach in the NFL, 23-year-old offensive assistant Garret McGuire. They also lowered their average when they fired defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, 73.

Jacksonville Jaguars — 43.5 years old

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pedeson, 54, leads a coaching staff that averages 43.5 years old.

Seattle Seahawks — 43.6 years old

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, 39, has a Ph.D. in education.

Atlanta Falcons — 44.2 years old

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, 40, is in charge of a coaching staff that's slightly older than him.

Baltimore Ravens — 44.6 years old

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, 35, is a decade younger than the average age of the rest of the staff.

Dallas Cowboys — 44.8 years old

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, 34, is in his fourth season at the position and is one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL.

Washington Commanders — 45 years old

The Washington Commanders coaching staff includes father-son duo Jack, 59, and Luke Del Rio, 27, who serve as defensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks/offensive quality control respectively.

Kansas City Chiefs — 45.6 years old

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, 64, is at the helm of a staff whose age averages 20 years younger than him.

Indianapolis Colts — 45.6 years old

The Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday their interim head coach at the age of 47. He replaces Frank Reich, 60.

Pittsburgh Steelers — 47.5 years old

Mike Tomlin, 50, was the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl when he did so with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the age of 36 years, 323 days before Sean McVay broke his record at 36 years, 20 days old.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 51.9 years old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles leads the oldest coaching staff in the NFL, including the oldest coach, 83-year-old offensive assistant Tom Moore.

