NFL Teams to Watch in 2022

The 2022 offseason has been a crazy one and will go down in history as such. Because of that, there have been a lot of shakeups in the National Football League regarding rankings. With the NFL Draft in the past, it is important to analyze some of the most promising teams going this summer. The blockbuster trades have significantly shaped a major part of the NFL conversation this offseason.

Solid quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson are now on different teams, which should signify interesting times for said teams. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, who are Super Bowl contenders, have traded up some All-Pro receivers but fortunately made huge additions to their defenses through the Draft.

It all shows that the league outlook and landscape are transforming, and here are some top contenders to watch.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Until there is tangible evidence of Tom Brady's career decline, you are permitted to assume that he will still be one of the most elite quarterbacks in the league. This sole detail makes the Bucs direct contenders every year that he is at the team's helm.

After announcing early retirement, Brady un-retired, and this paved the way for other league players scheduled to hit free agency to make a comeback. The team, therefore, has the opportunity to patch up the holes that showed in the Draft. The team’s new addition, receiver Russell Gage, could significantly make a difference in the team’s offense.

Gage was an underrated weapon on the Atlanta front, averaging 1.96 yards each route run last season.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Even before the dust settles, the current Super Bowl Championships are already facing disrespect! While most people may not remember this, it is important to keep in mind that the Rams were ranked fourth best in the league one year ago, and they needed Matthew Stanford to up his ante from his 80.7 for the regular season to 89.5 in the postseason to achieve a good run, which they did.

They also lost a significant part of their roster as Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Robert Woods, and Sebastian Joseph-Day now play for other teams. The Rams added Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to their roster to try to offset these losses. However, there is a good chance that they might have unwittingly stepped sideways in an offseason where there are several great contenders with better fortunes.

3. Buffalo Bills

It is difficult to look past the Bills since they have one of the best rosters in football overall. Interesting, they never even made it to the AFC Championship this last season but were literally 13 seconds away from doing so as their game against the Kansas City Chiefs came to a head. Josh Allen proved that the Bills’ breakout year was not a fluke.

The Buffalo Bills have since been able to add luxury players like Von Miller in an attempt to get to the top.

4. Denver Broncos

Denver catapulted themselves into the contender list by trading for Russell Wilson, which gives them their first genuine championship-caliber passer since they got Peyton Manning. Denver is tasked with crafting an offense that will make the most out of Wilson while simultaneously avoiding running into the same issues the Seahawks faced when he played for them.

Is it possible to unleash Wilson as the best version of himself without having an excess of the quick routine passes to place the Broncos among the best in the league? You’ll have to wait and see.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

While the other NFL contenders were in an arms race, the Chiefs decided to trade away Tyreek Hill, one of the best and most potent players in the NFL. The intent is to replace him with any player but on the same level as the Juju Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling additions.

While this may be the ideal direction for the team’s roster’s long-term health, it is difficult to argue that the Kansas City Chiefs will not take a step backward initially. Regardless, as long as Patrick Mahoney is the Chief’s quarterback, the team will feature amongst top contenders.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

There are very few teams that were as aggressive as the Chargers this last offseason, and they are intent on capitalizing on the talent that is Justin Herbert. Far from regression, the latter’s second season built upon his excellent rookie campaign, so the Los Angeles Chargers spent substantial amounts of money surrounding Herbert with talent.

The addition of a player like Khalil Mack should outrightly improve their chances. Add J.C Jackson, and you have a unit with a lot of ball skills. Lastly, drafting Zion Johnson into the team ensures that Herbert has a solid line in front of him.

The bottom line

Of the 32 teams, there are several other promising teams to watch. This could also be the year for teams like Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers. Others that have their eyes on the playoffs include Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and the Arizona Cardinals.