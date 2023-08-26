What NFL teams have visited Rutgers football for training camp over the past week?

There has been a steady line of NFL teams that have come through the Rutgers football facility since the start of training camp. That certainly hasn’t changed over the last 10 days.

With a very obvious and apparent rise in talent within the program has come increased interest from NFL teams. Training camp has seen quite a number of NFL teams stopping in to check out some of the talent.

This list isn’t complete, but it includes a number of teams that have sent scouts to check out Rutgers football since August 15:

This week, seven players from Rutgers were named to the wattchlist for the Senior Bowl, the most prestigious annual college football all-star game. Two years ago, Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton parlayed a strong Senior Bowl into becoming a Day 3 selection of the Seattle Seahawks.

