What NFL teams visited Rutgers football last week?

During Greg Schiano 1.0, Rutgers football was a popping spot for NFL teams to send their scouts and talent evaluators. Routinely, eight to 10 NFL teams would be in attendance on a Saturday to watch the program play in the old Big East.

Now, it appears that Schiano has his team once again generating interest from NFL programs. This, as the talent level is beginning to once again rise at Rutgers.

NFL teams send personnel, often scouts, to college programs not just for gamedays but also routinely to check in on practices. Regional scouts will frequent Rutgers football practices throughout the summer and in the fall.

Here is a list of some of the teams that were at Rutgers for the first week of training camp:

The case to evaluate and draft players from Rutgers was enhanced last year by a strong rookie season from running back Isiah Pacheco, who topped 1,000 rushing yards and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

This has been a good month of NFL training camps for several Rutgers football alums, including Christian Izien and Christian Braswell both having strong starts to their rookie preseasons.

Izien appears primed to be the starting nickleback for the Buccaneers and Braswell made an interception this weekend for the Jaguars.

