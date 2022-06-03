NFL teams tweet in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day

Teams across the NFL tweeted in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day, which has fallen on the first Friday in June every year since the Wear Orange campaign launched in 2015.

The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all tweeted in support of the movement and to honor the thousands of innocent lives killed by unnecessary gun violence every year. The Commanders also partnered with the other local teams like the Washington Mystics, Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to donate more than $85,000 to Everytown's Community Safety Fund.

We #WearOrange every day.



But today, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange in honor of all the lives lost and impacted by senseless gun violence.



To learn more about how you can help, visit https://t.co/MAP21QL7lP pic.twitter.com/pINF8Uuoqj — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2022

Today on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the 49ers #WearOrange and stand with fellow Bay Area teams in honoring the lives lost and impacted every day by gun violence.



To learn more about Orange Weekend & how you can help prevent gun violence, visit https://t.co/3ctPiIiDiT. pic.twitter.com/ipf90WAXoT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 3, 2022

Stop hate.

End racism.

End gun violence.

Choose love. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 3, 2022

The Seahawks went even further by highlighting important information about gun violence in America in a series of tweets Friday. The thread also included links to websites and causes that look to help communities and individuals affected by gun-related crises.

Firearm suicide is a significant public health crisis in the U.S., claiming the lives of 24,000 Americans every year.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or visit https://t.co/nqylDXpQcl — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 3, 2022

Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner. BIPOC women are disproportionately impacted.



If you or someone you know is experience abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or visit https://t.co/7DU9ownw59 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 3, 2022

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens, with more than 3,500 children and teens shot and killed, and 15,000 shot and wounded, every year.



Visit https://t.co/I2i15L95xj for more information on gun responsibility. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 3, 2022

More than 10,300 hate crimes in the US involve a firearm every year—more than 28 each day.



Help find solutions at https://t.co/Lhauz6q3kY — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 3, 2022

The subject of gun violence has never been more prevalent in America than it has this past month. There have been seven shootings with at least two deaths since the senseless murder of 10 Black people in Buffalo on May 14, including the deadliest school shooting ever where 22 people – including 19 children – were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

Teams, athletes and coaches have called for the end of gun violence in America and some like Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr directly asked the United States Senate to vote on sensible gun reform in the wake of so many tragedies.