NFL teams tweet in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day

Tyler Greenawalt
·3 min read

Teams across the NFL tweeted in support of Gun Violence Awareness Day, which has fallen on the first Friday in June every year since the Wear Orange campaign launched in 2015.

The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all tweeted in support of the movement and to honor the thousands of innocent lives killed by unnecessary gun violence every year. The Commanders also partnered with the other local teams like the Washington Mystics, Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to donate more than $85,000 to Everytown's Community Safety Fund.

The Seahawks went even further by highlighting important information about gun violence in America in a series of tweets Friday. The thread also included links to websites and causes that look to help communities and individuals affected by gun-related crises.

The subject of gun violence has never been more prevalent in America than it has this past month. There have been seven shootings with at least two deaths since the senseless murder of 10 Black people in Buffalo on May 14, including the deadliest school shooting ever where 22 people – including 19 children – were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

Teams, athletes and coaches have called for the end of gun violence in America and some like Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr directly asked the United States Senate to vote on sensible gun reform in the wake of so many tragedies.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) End Gun Violence cleats for My Cause My Cleats prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 5, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
