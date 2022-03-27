NFL teams have traded 7 1st-round picks this month

Between the Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill trades this month, 7 total first round picks were traded in the NFL. That’s the most first round picks traded in a single month in the Common Draft era. A crazy March in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/d80gazDvgu — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 27, 2022

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL, as multiple blockbuster trades have sent some of the league’s biggest names to new teams.

These moves have also seen an incredible amount of premium draft resources changing hands, with NFL teams trading seven first-round picks in the month of March alone, a one-month record for the common draft era.

Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Deshaun Watson have all commanded massive hauls of draft picks in recent trades, and the fact that all of those players are now in the AFC will certainly make NFC teams happy.

For the teams that traded away their superstars this offseason, they’d better hope those draft choices live up to the hype.

List