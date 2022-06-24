Which NFL teams still hold their training camp away from home?
Before the Buffalo Bills start their 2022 regular season schedule, they’ll first take the field at training camp.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the team away from their usual training camp spot at St. John Fisher College, the Bills announced they’re returning. Buffalo will pick up shop and head to Rochester once again.
Such an art is a bit of a dying one in the NFL. It total, only eight NFL teams leave their home facility to take part in training camp. One of them is doing it temporarily.
Here’s the full list:
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 9. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Training camp site: St. John Fisher College (Rochester, NY)
Carolina Panthers
Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold (14) directs a play on the field.
Shj Panthers Camp 19 Aug14
Training camp site: Wofford College (Spartanburg, SC)
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) and Dak Prescott (4) Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp site: Marriott Residence Inn (Oxnard, CA)
Los Angeles Rams
Rams coach Sean McVay Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp site: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, CA)
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp site: Missouri Western State University (St. Joseph, MO)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Training camp site: Saint Vincent College (Latrobe, PA)
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich
Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
Training camp site: Grand Park (Westfield, IN)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars quarterback (16) Trevor Lawrence
Jki 073021 Jagsfritrainingcamp 07
Training camp site: Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL)
** Jaguars are constructing a new team facility for future training camps
