Which NFL teams still hold their training camp away from home?

Before the Buffalo Bills start their 2022 regular season schedule, they’ll first take the field at training camp.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the team away from their usual training camp spot at St. John Fisher College, the Bills announced they’re returning. Buffalo will pick up shop and head to Rochester once again.

Such an art is a bit of a dying one in the NFL. It total, only eight NFL teams leave their home facility to take part in training camp. One of them is doing it temporarily.

Here’s the full list:

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 9. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Training camp site: St. John Fisher College (Rochester, NY)

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold (14) directs a play on the field.

Shj Panthers Camp 19 Aug14

Training camp site: Wofford College (Spartanburg, SC)

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) and Dak Prescott (4) Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp site: Marriott Residence Inn (Oxnard, CA)

Los Angeles Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp site: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, CA)

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp site: Missouri Western State University (St. Joseph, MO)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Training camp site: Saint Vincent College (Latrobe, PA)

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich

Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp

Training camp site: Grand Park (Westfield, IN)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars quarterback (16) Trevor Lawrence

Jki 073021 Jagsfritrainingcamp 07

Training camp site: Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL)

** Jaguars are constructing a new team facility for future training camps

