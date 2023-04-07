Which NFL teams need a new stadium? Commanders made the list

Pro Football Talk hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms asked, “Which NFL teams need a new stadium?”

The Commanders were the second team mentioned, only the Jacksonville Jaguars were listed ahead of the Commanders as teams in need of a stadium. Simms said, “the Jaguars stadium is the worst in the NFL.”

“If I was FedEx, what I would do at this point is pay even more money for them to put UPS on FedEx Field. Please name it after out top competitor because that place is a sh_ _ hole,” expressed Florio.

“I’ve been there, and literally, the pipe busted, and sewage was coming down on the fans. The railing broke, and people fell and there was litigation over that and it almost took out Jalen Hurts walking by as he was coming off of the field.”

“That place needs to go, and that is one of the reasons people are excited about the sale of the team. Because chances are whoever gets the team is going to be given the keys to build a new stadium at the site of RFK.”

Simms echoed Florio, saying he had played there and been there as well. “The location sucks; it’s in the middle of nowhere, and nobody even wants to freakin’ go there. It’s so far from Washington DC and all of that.”

Simms then chose MetLife Stadium, saying he still loves the Giants but feels for New York the stadium “is just not good enough.”

Florio then chose Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, and Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs for 50 years.

Simms chose the Saints’ home of the Superdome, declaring, It is outdated and needs a refresh for sure.”

