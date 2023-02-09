Which NFL teams 'make sense' for Jimmy Garoppolo landing spot to Ian Rapoport

Rapoport identifies which teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has come to an end, likely for sure this time.

While it's almost certain that the nine-year veteran QB won't be entering the 2023 NFL season in the Bay, it's unclear where he'll take his talents too next.

There are several teams that seem like a good fit for Garoppolo, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport laid out to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row.

"A couple spots that stand out to me, obviously the [New York] Jets," Rapoport began. "And I know they don’t run exactly his system, like [coach] Mike LaFleur is not there, that would’ve been easy, that would’ve made some sense. But there’s still a lot of similarities, [coach] Nathaniel Hackett will be there. Of course, there are similarities between the two systems. The Jets make sense.

"The Panthers make some sense. The Tennessee Titans, depending on what they end up doing with Ryan Tannehill, they make some sense. What about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That Tom Brady system in there, Jimmy knows it well, I think that would make some sense, too. He’s going to have a lot of suitors and I think he’s going to do really well."

Of course, Garoppolo learned from the best when he was Brady's backup with the New England Patriots during his first three years in the league.

That Patriots connection has extended to yet another possible suitor for Garoppolo where his name has been floating around: The Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels coached Garoppolo in New England. A potential reunion has been talked about before, and the rumor mill continues to churn as the two are being linked once again.

However, even though it wouldn't be the craziest idea to think McDaniels might want someone who knows his system and install it in Sin City, the Raiders weren't on Rapoport's list.

Story continues

"I think the Raiders situation is really unique," Rapoport explained. "They had Jarrett Stidham come in and play really well. If Stidham was terrible, I think this would be a much different conversation because he actually played well. And Garoppolo [would be] $25 million more expensive. To me, that makes it an easy decision.

"[But] look, I think the Raiders would like him. He would be fine there."

While Garoppolo landing with any of the teams that Rapoport mentioned is likely, we know how things work in the NFL. And given what unfolded last offseason, nothing's off the table when it comes to Garoppolo.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast