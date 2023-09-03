What NFL teams are at the Rutgers football game against Norhwestern?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football kicks off the 2023 season on Sunday at SHI Stadium when they host Northwestern. Four NFL teams have sent representation to be at the game.

Scouts from the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders are all in attendance for what is the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Notably, Terry Bradway, the former New York Jets general manager who is now working for the Carolina Panthers, is present at the game.

Rutgers have several players with NFL draft potential. Defensive end Aaron Lewis, who made a splash at Big Ten Media Days, leads a group on defense that is athletic and talented. Lewis is looking to build on a strong 2022 season and cement himself as a top 100 selection in next spring’s draft.

Also very much in the mix on the defensive side of the ball to make the NFL are defensive back Max Melton and linebackers Tyreem Powelland Mo Toure.

On offense, left tackle Hollin Pierce as well as wide receivers Naseim Brantleyas well as JaQuae Jackson should all register strong NFL interest.

