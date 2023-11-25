What NFL teams are at Rutgers football against Maryland?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four NFL teams are at SHI Stadium for Saturday’s game between Rutgers football and Big Ten rival Maryland.

Rutgers football enters the game at 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) and looking to clinch their first winning season since 2014. The Scarlet Knights achieved bowl eligibility in mid-October but have lost three straight games.

The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland is also 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten) and is coming off a tight loss at No. 3 Michigan.

Coming into this game, Maryland has beaten Rutgers in their last two meetings.

The following four NFL teams have sent scouts or player personnel representation representation at Rutgers against Maryland:

There is also a representative here from the East-West Shrine Bowl, the annual all-star game for seniors.

The game is played in Frisco, Texas.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire