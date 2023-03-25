NFL teams rightfully don’t think Bengals WR Tee Higgins is available for trade

Cincinnati Bengals fans should know well by now that the team isn’t trading wide receiver Tee Higgins for obvious reasons.

But they also know by now that it hasn’t stopped the topic from becoming a point of speculation.

Luckily for all, everything actually reported on the manner shoots down the idea.

While diving deep on why the wide receiver market has been so down this offseason, Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted the following about Higgins:

Higgins, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his contract and has been another name to watch because teams know the Bengals also have to pay quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Ja’Marr Chase. General manager Duke Tobin said there are no plans to move Higgins, and that proclamation seems to line up as rival teams still don’t believe he’s available, according to league sources.

This meshes well with Tobin’s previous funny statement about opposing teams needing to find their own Higgins.

Higgins has one year left on his current contract and is currently extension eligible, as is quarterback Joe Burrow. While fitting the big three under contract together (Burrow, Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase) will prove complicated, the Bengals already getting out of their comfort zone on contracts for Orlando Brown and even Germaine Pratt hints at an attempt to keep all three.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire