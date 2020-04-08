NFL teams rehearsing virtual mock draft in preparation for 2020 NFL Draft

This year's NFL Draft is going to look a little different.

OK, a lot different.

Players won't grace the stage upon hearing their names called by their future team.

Vegas is out.

Instead, this year, team owners, executives, and coaches are forced to conduct the draft in their homes as mandated by the NFL's isolation guidelines brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic. Future prospects will be selected…on their couch.

The three-day draft will still be televised, meaning there is little room for error for something to go wrong. The NFL has been testing internet connections and installing safeguards to make sure technology doesn't go awry when teams are on the clock.

Now, they are looking at mock draft trials to ease some of those concerns.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, general managers around the league will partake in a hosted mock draft in preparation for the virtual 2020 NFL Draft. They want to ensure all 32 teams can operate in this unique environment to make things go as smooth as possible.

Once GMs have all the technology installed to draft from their basements, expect the NFL to run multiple system tests, including a "mock draft" with all 32 teams before the real draft begins.@NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2D3Q4qhlAa — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 7, 2020

Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network said the league also considered using "timeouts," during the draft, in the case of technology issues. The NFL has since ruled out the need for draft timeouts but will use discretion to allow for more time if a major technological issue does indeed take place.

Story continues

From @NFLTotalAccess: The NFL considered timeouts if teams experienced technical issues during the draft but decided they weren't necessary. The draft will have its usual flow. pic.twitter.com/R50SfE0AKP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2020

Who would have thought 2020 would be the year the NFL would test mock drafts before the actual NFL Draft takes place? Fantasy league owners everywhere should be proud.

NFL teams rehearsing virtual mock draft in preparation for 2020 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest