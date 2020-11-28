NFL teams prohibited from in-person activities for two days as a preventative measure

NFL prohibits in-person activities for two days as a preventative measure originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has informed its teams that this upcoming week, each team is prohibited from holding in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday to help curb the potential coronavirus spread within each organization. This action does not apply to teams playing Monday or Tuesday, which currently includes the Baltimore Ravens.

The news was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL informed clubs all in-person team activities will be prohibited this coming Monday and Tuesday — a mitigation measure in light of rising COVID-19 positivity rates across the country and many players and staff having guests for Thanksgiving. The ban doesn’t include games. pic.twitter.com/ObytXZz5Sg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2020

All activities must be held virtually, in similar fashion for teams who have experienced an outbreak. Only players seeking medical treatment and rehabilitation will be allowed to work inside the team facility.

These measures were put in place to combat the rising number of cases and increased positivity rate for COVID-19 across the country. Additionally, with many individuals celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday and hosting out-of-town guests, the NFL is being extra cautious as players return to facilities following Week 12.

As a part of the mitigation efforts, the NFL Players Association instructed the players to inform their respective Infection Control Officer (ICO) if they hosted guests over the holiday. This is so the ICO can request additional testing for the individual if they believe it is necessary.

Currently, the NFL is experiencing an outbreak within the Ravens' organization that has forced the league to reschedule the Ravens-Steelers contest twice. Twelve Baltimore Ravens have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, with defending MVP Lamar Jackson reportedly among those testing positive.

As many teams have passed their bye weeks, there is little wiggle room for the NFL schedulers to navigate any other outbreak this year. Teams are already under stricter protocols, which began at the start of Week 12.