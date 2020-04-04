NFL teams preparing for virtual, at-home Draft, will remain must-see TV

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple stay-at-home orders nationwide, putting on the NFL Draft with the usual fanfare was not an option this season without delaying it heavily.

Additionally, given that the NFL wants to begin their season on time, postponing the NFL Draft was also not in the cards, but now we have more of an idea of what the event will look like.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple NFL teams are preparing for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft to be held entirely online and done from their homes virtually.

High-level officials from multiple NFL teams are now preparing to do the April 23-25 draft virtually, from home, away from their team facilities, league sources tell ESPN. Awaiting final decision from NFL on an unprecedented draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

So while the draft prospects may not be in college this semester, they will still need to utilize zoom like everyone else their age. This time, it'll be supplementing the largest moment of their lives up to this point. It should still be special and surely they will still get a call from the general manager before the pick gets announced on television.

Also, given the news of an all-online NFL Draft let social media run wild.

JAGGINDAVE: (trades up from 20 for Jordan Love) hell yea we got our man



BBELICHICK617: Interesting.



*15 minutes of silence*







— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 4, 2020

Somewhere Gettelman is wondering what position "Zoom" plays, and if they can draft him top 5. https://t.co/NpG0zjysXa — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 4, 2020

Prospects looking at their computer waiting to get drafted: pic.twitter.com/FlxUE98zHO — Simone (@UltraDBZfan) April 4, 2020

This year, the NFL will be pushed to the brink in how to get creative, to turn one of their biggest events of the year into compelling TV. In part, the mystery behind how they're going to pull this off will be reason enough to watch.

Virtual war rooms, live look-ins and overall logistics once a players' name is called will be fascinating.

Will it have the pomp and circumstance of the Las Vegas Strip? No.

But, it will still be interesting to see how it's presented and how they'll pull it off.

And let's be honest, at this point, the country will take any taste of sports it can get.

