NFL teams, players lining up to donate to Harvey relief efforts (Updating)

As the scope of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation becomes clearer, several NFL teams are following the lead of Houston’s J.J. Watt and donating to relief efforts. Watt’s charitable fundraising has passed $10 million, and his example has inspired other teams around the league to take action. Some are donating to Watt’s charity, and others directly to various organizations.

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will be donating the proceeds of their now-canceled Thursday night preseason game to relief efforts. Approximately 40,000 tickets were sold for the game at $25 apiece prior to the game’s cancellation; fans have the option of donating the money to charity. The Texans will match whatever revenues come from ticket sales.

Other teams are also stepping up. We’ll update this list as we get more information, but so far, here’s what we have.

For more information on how you can donate to Harvey relief efforts, click here.

Houston is one of many teams donating to relief efforts. (AP)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.