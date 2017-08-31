NFL teams, players lining up to donate to Harvey relief efforts (Updating)

As the scope of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation becomes clearer, several NFL teams are following the lead of Houston’s J.J. Watt and donating to relief efforts. Watt’s charitable fundraising has passed $10 million, and his example has inspired other teams around the league to take action. Some are donating to Watt’s charity, and others directly to various organizations.

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will be donating the proceeds of their now-canceled Thursday night preseason game to relief efforts. Approximately 40,000 tickets were sold for the game at $25 apiece prior to the game’s cancellation; fans have the option of donating the money to charity. The Texans will match whatever revenues come from ticket sales.

Other teams are also stepping up. We’ll update this list as we get more information, but so far, here’s what we have.

Detroit Lions:

On behalf of Mrs. Ford and her family, the Detroit Lions have donated $1,000,000 to the @RedCross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/RfxkFVqZAE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2017





Atlanta Falcons:

Arthur Blank will match up to one million dollars in donations for #Houston. Help us help Houston.

Donate: https://t.co/J87uxTZuNM pic.twitter.com/eICXFbgyvP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 31, 2017





Green Bay Packers:





Dallas Cowboys:

30,000 pieces of apparel from Dallas Cowboys Merchandise will be unloaded today at the @SalvationArmyUS. #Cowboys4Texas pic.twitter.com/zzOtrtEM6d — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 31, 2017





Baltimore Ravens:

The Ravens are donating $1 million to the recovery efforts in Houston. Join us in these efforts by donating here: https://t.co/PmJqTkW2qH pic.twitter.com/W99hIqEHG2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2017





For more information on how you can donate to Harvey relief efforts, click here.

