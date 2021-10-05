These NFL teams picked a bad year to need a top QB prospect

The 2021 NFL draft class was loaded with blue-chip talent at quarterback, but a few weeks into this year’s college football season, the 2022 group doesn’t appear to have the top talent nor the impressive depth of that list.

There’s still no clear-cut front-runner for the top QB spot in next year’s draft, and the top 5-10 prospects at the position right now could be stacked in just about any order. While a few are sure to emerge as the season moves along, it’s becoming clear that this year’s crop of quarterback prospects isn’t much to write home about.

That’s bad news for these NFL teams, who are likely to be searching for an improvement at the game’s most important position this offseason:

Washington Football Team

Washington just might have something fun in Taylor Heinicke, but the jury is still out on whether or not he can be the long-term solution. Ryan Fitzpatrick wouldn’t be that solution even if he were healthy, so it won’t be surprising if this team is in the market for a true franchise passer this coming offseason. This roster is too talented on both sides of the ball to be held back by mediocre quarterback play.

Indianapolis Colts

Yes, the Colts just traded what is likely to become a first-round pick for Carson Wentz, but nothing about his play so far this season should keep Indy from eating that cost if they can improve the position next offseason. Wentz shows rare flashes of the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick not too long ago, but they’re just too few and far in between.

Pittsburgh Steelers

You know that high school football jersey you still wear in public? There’s probably someone who cares about you a lot, who has been trying to gently coax you into getting rid of it, or at least retirie it to the closet or a nice frame for the den, right? Every time Ben Roethlisberger takes the field, it’s like watching that smedium relic hang on for dear life as you stroll through the mall. The glory days were great and all, but it’s time.

Houston Texans

Davis Mills is going to get his chance to prove he can be long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson while Tyrod Taylor is out, but those are long odds for the third-round rookie. The only good thing about a full rebuild is that you need just about everything, so the Texans shouldn’t be tempted to reach for a quarterback at the top of next year’s draft instead of just adding as much talent as possible wherever they can get it.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is a serviceable placeholder for now, but his presence shouldn’t keep the Lions from trying to upgrade under center next offseason. Unfortunately, they may not find a prospect that would give them a marked improvement right away, and they may not be interested in a longer-term development project.

New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill is still just a gadget player, and Jameis Winston has been just as inconsistent as he’s always been. Both have shown their flashes, but neither give the Saints a true long-term franchise quarterback. This team needs a reliable presence at the position to take advantage of the talent they have elsewhere on the roster, but they may have to keep riding with these two next year.

Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan’s still playing at a fairly high level, and his dead cap hit alone might force the Falcons to ride with him at least through the 2022 season. That said, it would be the perfect opportunity to stash a promising rookie behind him for a year or so. Unfortunately, the Falcons need tons of help just about everywhere else.

