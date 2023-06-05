NFL teams pay tribute to Chiefs’ Norma Hunt

Several NFL teams are giving the ‘First Lady of Football’ a proper send-off.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ team matriarch, Norma Hunt, wife to the franchise’s founder Lamar Hunt and mother to CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt, died at 84 years old on Sunday, June 4. She made an outsized impact on the game of football and was best known for being the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls.

The Hunt family and NFL Commissioner Goodell released statements following her passing, with several NFL teams sending prayers and support in statements soon to follow. Below you can find those statements from over half a dozen NFL teams, including the entire AFC West:

Raiders

Chargers

our deepest deepest condolences go out to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and everyone who had the privilege to know Norma 💛 https://t.co/EC8waMxAn3 pic.twitter.com/EgdRRJXIJp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 5, 2023

Broncos

Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Hunt family, the entire Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. 🧡💙 https://t.co/wpcZJOVrkY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 5, 2023

Bears

Statement from the McCaskey family on the passing of Norma Hunt: pic.twitter.com/Rby8qgqlWN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2023

Colts

Packers

Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire