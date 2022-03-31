NFL teams now required to hire minority offensive coaches for the 2022 season
NFL looks to diversify coaching staff
Larry Fitzgerald's game-ending OT touchdown in the divisional round over the Packers in Jan. 2016 would not have ended the game this season.
In an attempt to get more diversity on coaching staffs, the NFL will require teams to hire a minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach.
Move comes after discontent at diversity of league’s coachesCoaches on offense more likely to become head coaches Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expressed a lack of confidence that diversity in NFL coaching will improve. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The NFL announced on Monday that all 32 teams must have a minority assistant on their offensive staffs for the 2022 season, a new requirement under the league’s Rooney Rule. The move to specifically address representation on the offensive side
