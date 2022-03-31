NFL teams now required to hire minority offensive coaches for the 2022 season

TheStreet.com

New Marvel just dropped, and by and large, people are into it. The first episode of "Moon Knight," the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, hit Disney+ today, and while some of us have, like, jobs and can't sit around and watch television in the afternoon, some Marvel fans have already seen it and weighed in with their opinions. Until now, most of Disney+'s Marvel shows have focused on characters, and actors, that were not the main stars of the various Marvel films, such "WandaVision," "Hawkeye" and "Loki."