NFL teams can now use the franchise tag but the Browns have no use for it in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuesday marks the first day for NFL teams to use the franchise or transition tags on pending free agent players. Teams have until March 9th to use the tags and lock up their talent on one-year, fully guaranteed contracts.

There will be a few prominent players around the league who get tagged. The Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott, the Buccaneers on WR Chris Godwin and the Lions on WR Kenny Golladay. But the Cleveland Browns have no use for the tag in this 2021 offseason.

Cleveland’s most prominent free agents are WR Rashard Higgins, LB B.J. Goodson, CBs Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell, and safety Karl Joseph. While all of those players hold some real value, none are anywhere close to worthy of any tagging.

Pay attention to what the rival Bengals do with their tags. Cincinnati has two prime free agents the Browns should have definite interest in if they become free in CB William Jackson and DE Carl Lawson.

Recommended Stories

  • Lions can apply the franchise tag starting this week

    The NFL's period to apply tags starts on Tuesday

  • Window to use franchise tags opens on Tuesday

    Tuesday marks an important day on the NFL’s offseason calendar. It is the first day that teams are allowed to use the franchise or transition tag on impending unrestricted free agents. The window will remain open until March 9. Most teams will likely wait until closer to that date to use either tag and will [more]

  • 3 different Browns earn votes as the best offensive lineman for the 2020 season

    The Browns offensive line captured 3 of the top 8 places in the voting

  • Texans bringing back Dontrell Hilliard

    The Texans have made an offseason roster move, but it’s not the one everyone is waiting for. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Houston is re-signing running back Dontrell Hilliard to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with $200,000 guaranteed. With the new contract, Hilliard will no longer become a restricted free agent at the start [more]

  • ‘Very, very strong feeling’ in Pittsburgh that it’s time to move forward without Big Ben

    Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.

  • Free agent pass rushers for the Browns to consider in the 2021 offseason

    Free agent pass rushers for the Browns to consider in the 2021 offseason

  • Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson’s stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

    With the franchise tag period opening on Tuesday, Prescott's situation is front and center. Deion Sanders made his coaching debut Sunday.

  • Justin Fields continues to fall in Todd McShay’s top NFL draft prospects

    ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay recently released his top 32 NFL draft prospects and Justin Fields' falls to No. 13 overall. McShay has Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance ranked ahead of the former Heisman finalist. It’s hard to believe someone that played against the level of competition that Fields did would fall to the fourth-best quarterback in the draft

  • Podcast odd couple: Obama, Springsteen in Spotify series

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for an eight-episode Spotify podcast series, swapping stories about their upbringings and even a White House singalong around a piano. The first two episodes of “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a conversation recorded in Springsteen's guitar-filled home studio in New Jersey, were made available on Monday. Spotify has moved aggressively in podcasts over the past three years, and made other programming announcements Monday.

  • Analysis: U.S. bill rates risk going negative, but stimulus could change the course

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury debt yields risk turning negative as the U.S. government curbs sales of Treasury bills, but analysts are looking at the progress of the stimulus bill to assess whether any dip in yields could be a temporary issue. The U.S. Treasury Department, slashing its cash balance after amassing liquidity to pay for fiscal stimulus, which was delayed, said earlier this month it plans to cut its cash balance to $500 billion in June, from $1.7 trillion at year-end.

  • Jim Simons' Firm's Top Trades of the 4th Quarter

    Several holdings cut down to size

  • Christopher Bell wins O'Reilly on Daytona infield road course

    Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano for the lead with two laps to go Sunday and then drove away for the victory in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 NASCAR Cup Series race on the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway. The win marked the first Cup Series win for Bell, who was on newer tires than Logano at the end. The Joe Gibbs Racing was making his 38th Cup start, and according to Nascar.com, he became just the 15th Cup Series driver to capture his first win on a road course.

  • Did Bengals’ website drop a hint about upcoming jersey redesign?

    Did Cincinnati Bengals fans just get a hint about the team's new jerseys?

  • Wall Street is beginning to say stimulus probably won't spark dangerous inflation

    Joe Biden's stimulus will likely lift inflation, but a larger increase is likely needed to hit the Fed's inflation goal, Wall Street banks are saying.

  • Report: Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19

    Last week, a report emerged from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Steelers had closed their facility out of caution due to several positive COVID-19 tests. Apparently head coach Mike Tomlin was among them. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is one of the staff members away from the club’s building. While any [more]

  • ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Just Addressed The Racist Actions From Her Past

    Her fellow season 25 contestants shared their own statement for change.

  • Baron Browning vs Pete Werner: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

    Dan Ruppert and Mike Crum debate which Ohio State Buckeye linebacker is a better fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Baron Browning or Pete Werner.

  • Big Sky, review: Disney's pitch for an adult audience is a humdrum, hokey affair

    Having charmed us with The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda and given us more Mickey Mouse content than we could shake a set of giant plastic rodent ears at, for its next trick Disney+ is serving up a heart-warming tale of sex-trafficking, feuding lovers and corrupt cops. Big Sky is obviously a teeny bit of a departure for a streaming service that has to date marketed itself as the home of wholesome family fare. As if to underscore that point an otherwise cliché-devilled and predictable opening episode concludes with a jaw-dropping twist straight out of Game of Thrones (though unlike GoT it doesn’t go so far as to push any children out of windows – it’s still Disney after all). This is called extending the brand. After clocking up 95 million global subscribers, Disney + is hoping to broaden its appeal with a new “Star” channel, slotting alongside its Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar offerings. The slate will largely consist of older programming repackaged for the streaming generation, with highlights including Donald Glover’s Atlanta and classic movies such as The French Connection (don’t get excited but Golden Girls arrives over the summer). Big Sky is one of Star’s loudly-touted original productions – though, actually, it isn’t all original having already aired in the US on ABC last year. It’s from David E Kelley, the hit-whisperer behind Big Little Lies (starring Nicole Kidman in a glamorous kitchen) and The Undoing (starring Nicole Kidman in a glamorous overcoat, walking around New York). However this series, adapted from a sequence of airport thrillers by CJ Box, has almost nothing in common with those sophisticated smashes. There’s no Nicole Kidman for one thing – and no glam kitchens or iconic overcoats either. As per the title, the setting is the “big sky” country of Montana. Here, as the action begins, private detectives Jenny Hoyt (Vikings' Katheryn Winnick ) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) are taking a break from solving crimes to engage in a spot of romantic rivalry.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Oklahoma Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Almost Loses Eye in Bar Fight

    The Oklahoma University Athletic Department confirmed it was aware of receiver Spencer Jones' fight in a bar bathroom but did not comment further.