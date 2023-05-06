The NFL teams which make the most sense for Caleb Williams

Let’s be clear about one thing: Where Caleb Williams lands in the NFL is not something he will be able to control. The NFL draft order will influence where he begins his pro career. If the team with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft needs a quarterback, that team will take Caleb, period.

Where things get really interesting is if a team with a megabucks quarterback or a high-quality quarterback (one of the two) is picking first. That team would presumably trade out of the top pick in exchange for a massive haul. If the team trading up to the No. 1 pick is not a bottom-five NFL team, the balance of power in the NFL could shift very quickly.

We’re not predicting where Caleb will go in this piece. We’re merely looking at team situations and — in the event that the No. 1 pick is held by a team which already has its quarterback — which trade partners would make the most sense for him.

Let’s take a look:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams could be the Steelers’ next Ben Roethlisberger — not in terms of playing style, but in terms of being a franchise QB and an anchor for the organization for a long time. The Steelers have a lot of good pieces. They do need their next elite signal-caller. It’s pretty obvious.

Imagine an AFC North with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, and Caleb Williams.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) wears Beats by Dre headphones before the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Give the Titans Caleb Williams, and they instantly become a top-tier Super Bowl contender.

DENVER BRONCOS

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball against the Utah Utes in the second half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Goodbye, Russell Wilson. Sean Payton will get his ultimate quarterback for the future in Denver.

Caleb Williams versus Patrick Mahomes twice every season in the AFC West. Yes, please.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Unless Tua Tagovailoa knocks it out of the park this season, Miami would probably love to start fresh and get the gunslinger who could go blow for blow with Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks on against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If Bill Belichick wants to make a run at one more Super Bowl before he retires, here’s his path. Just a slight upgrade from Mac Jones, right?

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a ball on the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

If Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t thrive in Vegas this year with the Raiders, the organization could quickly turn the page and go for the brass ring with Caleb.

3 NFC SOUTH TEAMS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) holds the Heisman Trophy with his parents during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Except for the Carolina Panthers, who drafted Bryce Young, the NFC South can use Caleb. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all lack elite quarterbacks. They can solve that problem with a trade up for Caleb.

DETROIT LIONS

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If the Lions want to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history, here’s a great place to start.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass that is intercepted by Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jarius Monroe (not pictured) during the first half in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is the one NFC East team without a proven answer at quarterback. That would end if Caleb finds his way back to the DMV, where he grew up.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire