NFL teams with the most promise this season
NFL teams hit the gridiron for the start of the 17-game regular season on Sunday. CBS Sports senior NFL writer and host of the "Pick Six" podcast Will Brinson joins CBSN to discuss the highlights.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on Injured Reserve on Monday.
The Packers have won plenty of games during Matt LaFleur’s two years as head coach. Many more than they’ve lost. For that reason, some of the losses really stand out. The farther the trip, the more likely the Packers will turn in a clunker. In 2019, despite a 14-4 record (including postseason), the Packers were [more]
Prediction time! 9 predictions for the #49ers' 2021 season.
The NFC North was the only division in the NFL to go 0-4 in Week 1 of 2021.
Jalen Hurts picked apart the Falcons' defense in the Eagles' Week 1 rout of Atlanta, and a Hurts skeptic had to admit defeat - for now, at least. By Adam Hermann
Nick Bosa and Dee Ford had a healthy return to the field.
After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN.
The New England Patriots lost a football game on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins. Yet their rookie quarterback at times looked like a ten-year veteran. Diving into the debut from Mac Jones.
An overview of some topics from the Irish head coach’s usual Monday press conference that began Purdue week.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t mince words about his team’s 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday. “Give the Saints all the credit in the world. They came ready to play, absolutely embarrassed us,” LaFleur said. “You can’t do that against a well-coached and quality football team. Our guys are going to have to take [more]
Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that receiver Jerry Jeudy has a high-ankle sprain. Jeudy will miss “some time” but avoid surgery. The usual prognosis is 4-6 weeks, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that’s the Broncos’ expectation, so the team could place Jeudy on short-term injured reserve. Fangio, though, said that has yet to [more]
The #Bills are going to face several more teams that had a personal beef with them moving forward so maybe this #Steelers reality check can go down as a good thing in the long term?
America's fourth-largest city had better things to do on Sunday than pay to watch the Texans.
After a devastating knee injury last season, will the Cincinatti QB go off against the Vikings?
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 1 game against the #Browns
8 things we're taking away from the #49ers' close win over the Lions.
The Rams paid a big price to acquire Matthew Stafford this offseason, and coach Sean McVay thinks after one game that Stafford was well worth it. McVay said after Sunday night’s win over the Bears that there are no limits to what the Rams can do offensively, noting specifically Stafford’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Van [more]