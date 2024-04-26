NFL teams with the most players arrested since 2000

Unwanted notoriety...

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s no secret that NFL players have had their share of trouble with the law. Which team do you think tops the list (that you don’t want to be on) of most arrests since 2000?

Here are the top in the league, including ties…

t-14. Baltimore Ravens

(Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 30

t-14. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 30

t-14. San Francisco 49ers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 30

t-14. Dallas Cowboys

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 30

t-12. Miami Dolphins

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 34

t-12. New Orleans Saints

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 34

11. Chicago Bears

(Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 35

10. Seattle Seahawks

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 35

9. Indianapolis Colts

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 36

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 38

7. Tennessee Titans

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 39

6. Cleveland Browns

(Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 40

t-4. Kansas City Chiefs

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 41

t-4. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 41

3. Cincinnati Bengals

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 51

2. Denver Broncos

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 56

1. Minnesota Vikings

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Arrests: 57

Story originally appeared on List Wire