NFL teams with the most players arrested since 2000
Unwanted notoriety...
It’s no secret that NFL players have had their share of trouble with the law. Which team do you think tops the list (that you don’t want to be on) of most arrests since 2000?
Here are the top in the league, including ties…
t-14. Baltimore Ravens
Arrests: 30
t-14. Pittsburgh Steelers
Arrests: 30
t-14. San Francisco 49ers
Arrests: 30
t-14. Dallas Cowboys
Arrests: 30
t-12. Miami Dolphins
Arrests: 34
t-12. New Orleans Saints
Arrests: 34
11. Chicago Bears
Arrests: 35
10. Seattle Seahawks
Arrests: 35
9. Indianapolis Colts
Arrests: 36
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arrests: 38
7. Tennessee Titans
Arrests: 39
6. Cleveland Browns
Arrests: 40
t-4. Kansas City Chiefs
Arrests: 41
t-4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Arrests: 41
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Arrests: 51
2. Denver Broncos
Arrests: 56
1. Minnesota Vikings
Arrests: 57