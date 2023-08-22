NFL teams with the most cap space as 2023 season nears
NFL teams with the most cap space as 2023 season nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Having cap space in the NFL isn't only important at the start of free agency.
In just the past month, DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook signed new contracts after being released well into the free agency period. Hopkins went to the Tennessee Titans on a two-year, $26 million contract, while Cook joined the New York Jets on a one-year, $7 million deal.
It's safe to assume those won't be the last two impact players to change teams between now and October's trade deadline, either. In fact, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly has been given permission to seek a trade, meaning he could be putting on a different uniform soon.
So, which teams are best positioned from a 2023 cap space perspective to make a splash? As the 2023 season nears, let's take a look at the teams with the most salary cap space.
NFL cap space by team in 2023
Based on numbers from Over the Cap, the Arizona Cardinals currently have the most cap space in the NFL with more than $24 million. The Cleveland Browns are the only other team with $20 million-plus in cap space at $22.69 million.
But Cleveland reportedly is opening even more cap space after restructuring the contract of star defensive end Myles Garrett. That reported restructure is expected to bring Cleveland ahead of Arizona for the most cap space in the league at around $35 million.
Rounding out the top five in cap space are Detroit Lions ($19.93 million), Cincinnati Bengals ($19.61 million) and Carolina Panthers ($19.56 million).
At the other end of the spectrum, the Kansas City Chiefs ($748K) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($612.5K) are the only teams with less than $1 million in cap space.
Here's a look at how much salary cap space all 32 teams have as of Aug. 21, according to Over the Cap:
Arizona Cardinals: $24.57 million
Cleveland Browns: $22.69 million (does not reflect reported Myles Garrett restructure)
Detroit Lions: $19.93 million
Cincinnati Bengals: $19.61 million
Carolina Panthers: $19.56 million
Indianapolis Colts: $19.13 million
Dallas Cowboys: $18.98 million
Jacksonville Jaguars: $18.36 million
Chicago Bears: $16.35 million
New England Patriots: $15.38 million
Green Bay Packers: $13.58 million
Philadelphia Eagles: $13.36 million
Miami Dolphins: $13.19 million
Washington Commanders: $12.69 million
Tennessee Titans: $12.64 million
Los Angeles Chargers: $12.52 million
Houston Texans: $12.31 million
Atlanta Falcons: $11.76 million
Seattle Seahawks: $11.36 million
New Orleans Saints: $11.33 million
Pittsburgh Steelers: $11.02 million
Minnesota Vikings: $10.49 million
Los Angeles Rams: $10.1 million
New York Jets: $10.04 million
San Francisco 49ers: $10.02 million
Denver Broncos: $9.09 million
Baltimore Ravens: $7.27 million
Buffalo Bills: $6.02 million
New York Giants: $5.37 million
Las Vegas Raiders: $5.11 million
Kansas City Chiefs: $748K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $612.5K