Which NFL teams have the most Badgers on their current roster?

With 38 Badgers currently on NFL rosters ahead of final cuts for the 2022 season, a number of former Wisconsin teammates have rejoined forces at the next level.

There are ten NFL teams with multiple Badgers currently on their squad, while certain teams have as many as four Wisconsin products on their roster.

From superstars at their respective positions like running back Jonathan Taylor and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, to rookies such as offensive guard Logan Bruss and linebacker Leo Chenal, Badgers are looking to make an impact on the 2022 campaign.

Here is a look at which NFL teams currently have the most Wisconsin flavor on their roster:

Washington Commanders: 2 Badgers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) celebrates making a deep return after a punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants.

New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals

WR Alex Erickson

OG Beau Benzschawel

New Orleans Saints: 2 Badgers

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) blocks Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

LB Zack Baun

OT Ryan Ramczyk

Indianapolis Colts: 2 Badgers

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

OG Josh Seltzner

RB Jonathan Taylor

Green Bay Packers: 2 Badgers

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass against Army Black Knights cornerback Julian McDuffie (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Danny Davis

OT/OG Cole Van Lanen

Dallas Cowboys: 2 Badgers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 13: Quarterback Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to snap the football from center Tyler Biadasz #63 during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

C Tyler Biadasz

TE Jake Ferguson

Baltimore Ravens: 2 Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Vince Biegel

OG Kevin Zeitler

Miami Dolphins: 3 Badgers

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OC/OG Michael Deiter

FB Alec Ingold

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 Badgers

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

OLB T.J. Watt

FB Derek Watt

Los Angeles Rams: 4 Badgers

Oct 11, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

OG Logan Bruss

CB Caesar Williams

OG David Edwards

OT Rob Havenstein

Denver Broncos: 4 Badgers

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) celebrates after his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RB Melvin Gordon

DE Matt Henningsen

CB Faion Hicks

QB Russell Wilson

