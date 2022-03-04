NFL teams lining up other options as questions surround Rodgers, Watson and Wilson | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm discuss the many questions slowing the quarterback carousel. What has the delay with Aaron Rodgers decision forced NFL teams to do? Charles knows there will be no movement on Deshaun Watson until after a key date set by Watson’s legal team. Where do the Seahawks stand with Russell Wilson? What other veteran quarterbacks may be in play to find themselves on a new team. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.