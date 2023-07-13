What NFL teams will finish last in 2023?

The last isn't the best

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The usual predictions from the crystal football are which teams will finish first or make the playoffs. Not this go-round as we will take a shot at prognosticating the squads that will finish four and last in their divisions.

AFC East

(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

There are three teams that will vie for the sports behind the Buffalo Bills. Contrary to dreams, the Jets aren’t going to land in the top spot. It basically comes down to the New England Patriots or Miami Dolphins for fourth. Going to go with the Fish to finish at the bottom.

AFC North

USAT

The team that perennially finishes fourth will do so again … the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is arguably the hardest player to want to see succeed since Michael Vick returned to the NFL.

AFC South

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The weakest division in the AFC makes it a challenge to figure out who will be the cellar dweller. It is too easy to go with the Houston Texans, who had a strong draft and figure to be on the improve. The Titans faltered last year but haven’t totally broken down. If the Colts are going to bank with Anthony Richardson and his “potential” the choice for fourth is Indy. The former Florida QB was picked fourth and will finish there. Synergy.

AFC West

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs … kidding.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s go with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Denver Broncos will be better with Sean Payton and the Raiders figure to plummet, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t handle the bulk of the snaps.

NFC East

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are far and away the team to expect to finish last in the division. Don’t be surprised if the Giants regress and give Washington a race for disgrace.

NFC North

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What was once up is now down, way down. The Green Bay Packers go from a Hall of Famer to a question mark. Yes, we know things turned out okay when they moved from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love isn’t going to make NFL history repeat itself.

NFC South

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Any team could finish last in this division. Yes, even the New Orleans Saints with Derek Carr. Anything is possible. The Bucs are a fancy pick to go from first to worst. It won’t happen. The Atlanta Falcons will see to that in a dismal campaign.

NFC West

(Arizona Republic)

The Arizona Cardinals are destined to be first … when it comes to who has the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on List Wire