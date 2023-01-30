How do NFL teams fare in season following Super Bowl loss? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cincinnati Bengals’ journey back to another Super Bowl came to an end on Sunday.

Following a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI last February, Cincinnati got off to a slow start in 2022. Joe Burrow and Co. lost their first two games of the season and held a 4-4 record entering November.

Things quickly picked up from there. The Bengals rattled off eight straight wins to close out the regular season and were in the mix for the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into the new year. They ended the regular season at 12-4 and wound up at No. 3 in the conference standings.

The team took care of business in the wild card round by beating a depleted Baltimore Ravens squad before trekking to Buffalo for the divisional round. Burrow and the Bengals’ defense put together an impressive performance in a 27-10 thrashing that set up an AFC Championship Game rematch.

The Bengals flew out to Kansas City with a berth in Super Bowl LVII on the line. Like the prior playoff matchup, the Chiefs jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but once again the Bengals drew even. Instead of winning in overtime, Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker in regulation this time around, conceding a game-winning field goal in the final seconds that cemented a 23-20 Chiefs triumph.

By falling short in the AFC Championship Game, did the Bengals become the latest victim of the Super Bowl jinx? Does such a thing even exist for a team that loses the prior Super Bowl?

Sifting through the next-season results of every Super Bowl runner-up, the findings push back on the premise of a general hangover. From the bad to the historic, here is how each team that lost the Super Bowl fared the following year:

Which Super Bowl runner-up had the worst record the next season?

The single worst showing from a Super Bowl loser in their follow-up season came from the Oakland Raiders. After getting trounced by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII, they went just 4-12 in 2003. Bill Callahan’s group went 2-2 to start the season before ending the year on a 2-10 slump.

Story continues

Out of the first 56 Super Bowl losers, 39 came back to make the playoffs the next season. The 69.6% playoff rate would refute the notion of a “Super Bowl runner-up jinx.”

Of the 17 runners-up that failed to make the playoffs, 11 did not even reach a .500 record -- like the 2003 Raiders. All 11 instances have come since 1989, with the earliest being the 1989 Denver Broncos and the most recent being the 2019 San Francisco 49ers.

Which Super Bowl runner-up had the best record the next season?

The only undefeated team in NFL history had its perfect season following a Super Bowl loss.

The Miami Dolphins went 10-3-1 in 1971 before falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI. Don Shula’s team rebounded with the only undefeated season in NFL history, going 14-0 in the 1972 regular season before beating Washington 14-7 in Super Bowl VII.

As if the perfect season and franchise’s first Super Bowl victory weren’t enough, the Dolphins went back-to-back by beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII the next season.

The 1970 Cowboys and 2017 New England Patriots are the only other teams to lose the Super Bowl and bounce back to win the title the next season. Five additional teams reached the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons but lost both times.

How has each Super Bowl loser done the following season?

Here are the year-by-year results for each Super Bowl loser: