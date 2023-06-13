Who could tank in the NFL in 2023? Watch out for these 5 teams with prized prospects coming

Every NFL team has hope at this point in the offseason.

Players are finishing up offseason practices. Games are still months away. Rookies and free agent signings are getting accustomed to their new teams.

But, because not every team has Super Bowl expectations, optimism for wins can quickly turn into rooting for losses. Several teams enter the 2023 season in a tough situation, either beginning a fresh rebuild or trying to salvage a once-promising core.

Players and coaches never want to throw a season away, but losing games this year could be the best path toward a positive future for certain teams – and front offices will recognize that.

Here are five teams that could tank this season with a potentially loaded 2024 draft class on the horizon:

Every move that new general manager Monti Ossenfort has made this offseason has pointed to the Cardinals tanking in 2023.

Kyler Murray is expected to miss the start of the season after tearing his ACL in December. The 31st-ranked scoring defense lost key pieces in J.J. Watt (retirement), Zach Allen (free agency), Byron Murphy Jr. (free agency) and coordinator Vance Joseph. Losing games shouldn’t be a problem, especially if the team wisely decides to be cautious with Murray’s return.

Ossenfort is clearly taking the long-term approach, even more so after trading back in the 2023 draft and acquiring the Houston Texans’ 2024 first-round pick. That could set Arizona up with two potential top-10 picks (or better) next April. At that point, the team can either build up around Murray or trade him to stockpile even more picks to go with USC quarterback, and projected No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams.

From the playoffs in 2022 to the No. 1 pick in 2023? It certainly seems possible for the Buccaneers after Tom Brady’s retirement.

Even with the GOAT under center last season, Todd Bowles’ squad struggled to win games. They went 8-9 to win the lowly NFC South before getting trounced by the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are now left fighting for the starting quarterback job while new coordinator Dave Canales takes over offensive play-calling duties for the first time in his career. The rest of the roster remained largely intact this offseason, including stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Lavonte David and Devin White. But the dropoff at quarterback will be significant, potentially pushing Tampa Bay to the NFC South basement.

The Colts just drafted a quarterback at No. 4 overall, but that shouldn’t stop them from tanking.

Anthony Richardson is a tantalizing young prospect. He’s inexperienced yet exciting, and 2023 should be all about his progression. Indy should give him the chance to learn and make mistakes under first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Landing the top pick while letting Richardson develop is the best-case scenario for the Colts. In a draft filled with potential star quarterbacks, general manager Chris Ballard could get a king’s ransom if he trades back. Or, if there’s a quarterback he likes better than Richardson, Ballard could do what the Cardinals did by taking Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray in consecutive drafts.

The braintrust that has traditionally scoffed at the idea of hoarding picks could play a key role in the upcoming draft.

For the first time since 2016, the Rams are finally slated to select in the first round in 2024. Los Angeles surrendered the No. 6 pick in 2023 due to the Matthew Stafford trade, but the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is starting to break down physically. The rest of the roster is filled with talented but aging stars (Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp) and unproven rookies (14 draft picks, 23 undrafted free agents).

If things go sideways to start the season, the Rams could turn the tables by trading away stars and acquiring picks. Four of their first five games are against playoff teams from last season, which could lead to a tank to keep the USC Trojans’ quarterback in Hollywood.

Ron Rivera is in a prove-it year with the Commanders’ new owners. But his fate lies in the hands of quarterback Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick with 19 passes thrown in his career.

So, while the coach has zero incentive to tank, new owners could see an opportunity to draft a star quarterback if the team starts losing games early. The franchise could start fresh with a whole new front office, coaching staff and rookie quarterback in 2024. On the other hand, the new owners may want to remain competitive and avoid a rebuild.

It all comes down to Howell, who actually impressed in his lone start last season in Week 18. The roster is filled with some star veterans, including Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. But if quarterback play isn’t at least serviceable, the Commanders could be in a tough spot considering their difficult divisional schedule.