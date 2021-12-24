Which NFL teams could play spoiler in the playoff hunt?

With three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, an overwhelming majority of the league still has a shot at the playoffs – even if some of those postseason dreams may be farfetched.

Only five teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Chicago Bears – have been officially eliminated from contention. But with only 14 playoff slots available, many more teams will see their playoff hopes fade in short order. Yet some of those teams could still end up shaping the postseason by dealing a crucial loss to an opponent in contention.

With that in mind, we asked USA TODAY Sports' NFL reporters, editors and columnists:

Which teams could play spoiler in the last three weeks of the regular season?

Their answers:

Let me start answering this question with a question: Can a team that is currently in first place qualify as a spoiler? If so, that's where the Cincinnati Bengals sit.

I'm still not sure that the Bengals (8-6) will hold their position and make the playoffs. Check back on Sunday. That says something about the wild stretch run to the NFL playoffs, which is particularly crazy when considering the AFC North, one of two divisions (along with the A-West) where none of the teams have a losing record. I mean, with one last-second field goal by the Raiders on Monday night, the Browns went from claiming first place to last place in the AFC North. So much for the Bengals hinges on Sunday when the Ravens visit. Then for Cincy comes Kansas City, trying to hang onto the No. 1 seed, following by a regular-season finale at Cleveland, which routed the Bengals a few weeks ago.

That said, the spoiler role can be cast on any of the A-North teams. Look at the the slate of the Steelers (7-6-1) from here on out: At Kansas City, Cleveland, at Baltimore. At the moment, just one A-North team is in the playoff hunt. If one of these teams currently on the outside can run the table, there will be some major spoiler action. In other words, for their own playoff survival shot, the Steelers have to knock KC from the perch as the No. 1 seed. Ditto for Cleveland, matched against a Packers team needing to win to maintain the top seed (and bye week) in the NFC. Baltimore has lost three in a row by a combined total of four points. The Ravens are capable, but with the schedule favoring the three current wild-card teams in the AFC (the Colts, Chargers and Bills), winning the division -- nee, winning out -- is the ticket. And what about Denver (7-7), closing against three straight division opponents? Nah. The Broncos will be hard-pressed to ruin the flow of the Chiefs and Chargers. Of course, anything can happen, which is why the parity-loving NFL has to be absolutely thrilled with the barrage of permutations in play. Yes, it's a mess. And the spoilers are all over the place, beginning in the AFC North.

The Chiefs sound silly as a spoiler. Anyone who’s watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes compete in an NFL game that didn’t occur in the first half of the 2021 season – and even some then – knows he’s an ever-present threat. And yet, with games against AFC North threshold teams Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the Chiefs will influence who emerges as the division winner. Neither the 8-6 Bengals nor the 7-6-1 Steelers are a lock to escape with the division, and their near-.500 records leave them in danger of missing a wild-card berth. Even with COVID-19 challenges, the Chiefs will likely beat the Steelers this week and/or the Bengals next. That might hasten the end of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career, or postpone the surge of a Bengals team that finally seems capable of ascending. Stay tuned.

In the NFC, the Rams could spoil postseason dreams for themselves, the Vikings and/or the 49ers. The NFC West is insecure, even as Arizona appears to have chinks in its armor. If the Rams are able to rebound from an extensive COVID-19 scare, their deep talent and keen coaching could remind Minnesota and San Francisco that late-season improvement sometimes comes too late. Alternatively, if San Francisco shows the Rams that a 31-10 Niners victory last month was no fluke—beware Kyle Shanahan’s run schemes, folks—Los Angeles could find itself on an unfavorable path that requires three road wins to earn the right to place in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The choice is Carolina. Yes, without question, quarterback Cam Newton has been shaky. There are still moments when we see vintage Newton and that defense isn’t awful. There’s enough talent on that team to cause headaches for opponents.

And here’s the other thing. The Panthers can do some damage to teams in the playoff hunt because they play the Saints and then the Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks. The Saints are still in the playoff hunt and the Buccaneers could still be fighting for a No. 1 seed.

I think the Steelers fit this description. They have a good defense, and they are able to muster a few offensive flashes here and there, but they put themselves in such a hole, and they have so many limitations, that making the playoffs probably is unlikely. They can cause teams trouble, though. We saw them beat the Titans and knock them down the rankings, and in the coming weeks, they face the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens and could eke out a couple wins to either lower opponents' seedings or prevent them from making the playoffs altogether.

