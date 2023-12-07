What has NFL teams concerned about Caleb Williams? | Inside Coverage
Once the overwhelming favorite to the number one overall pick in next April’s NFL draft, the USC quarterback and defending Heisman Trophy winner has begun to earn some doubters. Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson discuss the talk that has been circulating among teams across the league. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.