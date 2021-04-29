NFL teams are calling Packers about Aaron Rodgers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Draft time brings out some crazy movement in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos just yesterday is an example.

But the Green Bay Packers trading away Aaron Rodgers? That's just crazy.

Even if Chicago Bears fans would love to see him leave the NFC North.

Nevertheless, NFL teams are calling the Packers to inquire about Rodgers availability, according to Jay Glazer.

A few teams have called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

The notion is pretty ludicrous, and the replies to the tweet include a ton of jokes.

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season after all.

The Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, presumably to be the heir in the wings to Rodgers. That's likely why teams think the Packers might entertain trading Rodgers, who is 37.

But Tom Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl at 43.

We know the 49ers were one of the teams, offering the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021

That would've been interesting and Chicago native Jimmy Garoppolo would've been available.

