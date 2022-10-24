What NFL teams have a bye in Week 8?

Charlotte Edmonds
·3 min read

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 8? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players.

And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.

Two NFL teams are on bye in Week 8, let’s look at who they are when the other 30 football teams will go on bye during the 2022 regular season:

What teams have a bye week in Week 8?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have bye weeks this upcoming weekend. Fans of those two AFC West teams will have to wait until Week 8 for their return to the field.

Complete bye week schedule for 2022 NFL regular season

When did the NFL first institute bye weeks?

The NFL bye week is now 27 years old and a staple of the league schedule.

Prior to 1990, the NFL jammed 16 games into 16 weeks for wall-to-wall coverage. A combination of scheduling conflicts, travel complications, potential television earnings from an extended season and player injury all factored into the league’s decision to extend the season to 17 weeks. The NFL briefly added a second bye week for the 1992 and 1993 season, but quickly dropped back to one per season.

Last season, the NFL expanded once again to 17 games in 18 weeks, prompting some -- including 49ers star tight end George Kittle -- to suggest a return to the second bye week.

When is the San Francisco 49ers’ bye week?

The 49ers are a couple of weeks away from their bye week, sandwiched by dates with the two Los Angeles teams.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will head to Southern California on Halloween weekend to take on the Rams in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. They’ll enjoy Week 9 off before hosting the Chargers in Week 10.

How do bye weeks impact fantasy football?

Bye weeks are a fact of life in the NFL, but that’s no excuse to be caught sleeping in your fantasy league.

It’s pretty simple -- if a player can’t play in real football, they can’t earn points in fantasy football. Therefore, most managers recommend benching players on a bye week. Make sure you get those lineups in on time!

