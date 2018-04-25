How NFL Teams Build Their Mock Drafts

A few weeks ago we took you behind the curtain to see how NFL teams mock the draft to figure out who could and could not be available when their pick comes. But in recent days, I’ve also heard of some teams getting even more creative with their mock drafts.

Take, for example, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have a second-year general manager in Brandon Beane, but this will be his first draft in Buffalo. He walked WGR 550 through his team’s mock draft process for this week; it started on Monday and included five different mock drafts. The first two involved going around the room with scouts and personnel men picking 1 through 22. (The Bills own picks No. 12 and 22.) The next two mocks took the Bills from picks 1 through 56, which would include Buffalo’s picks at 53 and 56. The final mock had Beane assign each man to be a GM of a team—Person A is Cleveland GM John Dorsey—and that person would be in charge of Cleveland’s draft, and so on.

I spoke to a source from a team that went to the playoffs last season who said they’ve done anywhere between eight to 10 scenarios. What happens is the team will do those mocks until their late pick, and based on the situations—say a quarterback-needy team did not take a quarterback in the first round—the second round was extrapolated out.

The Panthers don’t bother too much with the full exercise. General manager Marty Hurney, back for his first draft in the chair in six years, told me at his pre-draft press conference Tuesday that he doesn’t go around the room and necessarily worry what the Browns are doing at 1 and 4. Carolina, picking at 24, will identify and rank about eight guys they feel good about in that area. “For us [the draft] probably starts at 18 or 19 because then what happens between 18 and 23 is going to affect who’s there,” Hurney said.

I’d love to compare these teams’ mocks with the ones we in the media put out.

The scuttlebutt yesterday was that the Browns are now eyeing Baker Mayfield at No. 1. That was after they had their sights set on Sam Darnold. And that came after they were locked in on Josh Allen. No doubt that today, the word around draft circles will have them keying in on Josh Rosen.

