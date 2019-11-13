Which NFL teams will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout?

The NFL will hold a private workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday and every NFL team has been invited to attend. Here are the teams that we know will be in attendance to scout the veteran QB who hasn’t seen any game action since 2016.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was careful to note that the Falcons had nothing to do with setting up the workout and compared it to the Colts having nothing to do with setting up the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He also said during a Wednesday press conference that he was sure someone would be on hand because scouts love workouts.

– Josh Alper

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are expected, however, to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday, according to a source.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn’t confirm the team’s attendance in Atlanta for the free agent’s workout during his Wednesday morning press conference.

“I’m not really in-tuned to that situation very much,” Garrett said. “We have personnel people who evaluate all guys who have an opportunity to hopefully help our team.”

– Charean Williams

Detroit Lions

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions coach Matt Patricia said the team would be at Saturday’s workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta.

Of course, if the Lions were truly interested in Kaepernick and not just in being part of a league-orchestrated PR stunt and/or CYA campaign, they could have worked him out any time during the last three seasons when he was unemployed.

In the present moment, the Lions have questions about Matthew Stafford‘s back injury, which kept him out of last week’s loss to the Bears. They have Stafford and David Blough under contract for 2020.

– Darin Gantt

Miami Dolphins

Head coach Brian Flores said the team is still finalizing who will be in attendance and didn’t speculate on the chances that the team could move to add Kaepernick to the roster.

“We like our quarterback situation right now,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’re going to do our due diligence. I would say anytime we could add a good player, we try to do that. We want to do that. But there’s a lot of moving parts to that.”

Kaepernick ruffled some feathers in Miami in the past by making comments supporting Fidel Castro and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was questioned as part of the quarterback’s collusion grievance.

– Alper

Denver Broncos

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos General Manager John Elway said the team will send a scout to Saturday’s workout for the unemployed quarterback in Atlanta.

“Colin had his chance here,” Elway said in 2018. “We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it. So, as I said it in my deposition, I don’t know if I’ll be legally able to say this, but he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

That said, Elway sending a scout to Saturday’s PR stunt/CYA exercise should make clear the perfunctory nature of the event — despite the fact that finding a quarterback has been a perpetual item on Elway’s to-do list for years now.

– Alper

New York Giants

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports that the Giants will send a representative to Atlanta to scout the former 49ers starter.

Giants owner John Mara previously has said he thought Kaepernick still could play despite having not played since 2016. Kaepernick opted out of his contract in March 2017.

“I think he still has some good football left in him,” Mara said in August 2017. “I agree with that. But obviously there are other issues that go along with him. Is he willing to sit as a backup behind a starter? What’s that going to do with your locker room, with your quarterback room, your offensive room? I believe he’ll be back in the league at some point this year with a team.”

– Williams

New England Patriots

A representative from the Patriots will attend Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday in Atlanta, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots would seem to be a very unlikely team to sign Kaepernick, and quarterback isn’t a need, although we never know for sure what Patriots coach Bill Belichick will do.

Although the workout is drawing scouts from many teams who plan to see what Kaepernick can do, there is little reason to believe most of those teams are actually interested. The Patriots seem like a team that will have a scout in attendance, but will not give Kaepernick serious consideration.

– Michael David Smith