NFL teams approve 0 jersey number, one preseason cut day among new changes

The NFL owners meetings represent an opportunity for all 32 clubs to meet and lay out the boundaries for how their version of pro football will be carried out during the 17-game season.

On Tuesday, the league announced there were nine approved changes to the playing rules, three changes to the bylaws, and three changes to the resolutions.

One of the big changes that fans will readily see is the jersey number change. The number zero has been added to the available jersey numbers, and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has already embraced it.

Here is a look at all of the changes for 2023:

2023 approved playing rules summary

There were nine playing rules that were approved at the owners meetings:

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed a change to Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2. Now, the numeral zero (0) can be used. Kickers and punters also have access to the numerals 0-49 along with 90-99. The Los Angeles Chargers proposed an amendment to Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4. Now, the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal is consistent with other timing rules. The Houston Texans proposed an amendment to Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2. Now a failed fourth down attempt comes under the purview of the the Replay Official’s jurisdiction, which means no more coach’s challenges. The competition committee changed the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet. The competition committee also made the penalty of tripping a personal foul. The competition committee made a penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with an illegal forward pass and other illegal acts. The competition committee made the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, a la an illegal forward pass. The competition committee also made it to where the offense can’t benefit by an extension of the half asa result of their own foul. The competition committee clarified the use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into “impermissible use of the helmet.”

2023 approved bylaws summary

The competition committed has changed the claiming period to Monday for players who were waived on the Friday or Saturday of the last week of the regular season. The competition committee has inserted “strength of victory” as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts. The competition committee adjusted the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule. Postseason rosters are also frozen at 4:00 PM ET on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season.

2023 approved resolutions summary

Buffalo proposed making the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same. The deadline for transactions for a Saturday night playoff game. is now 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday. The Chargers proposed a change to, “provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game.” The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington have all proposed to make for one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.

