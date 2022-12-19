NFL teams amazingly 1-12 in games after playing 49ers week prior

NFL teams have 1-12 record in week after playing 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Facing off against the 49ers will take its toll on just about every team in the NFL.

San Francisco's hard-hitting defense is one of, if not the best in the league, while the offense is riddled with explosive weapons that fight for every extra yard possible.

Playing the 49ers appears to have a lasting effect, as ESPN's Trey Wingo pointed out on Twitter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the latest victims of the post-49ers curse. After San Francisco's 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Bucs last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Tampa Bay lost 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, the only team to win after facing off against the 49ers in its previous game was the Kansas City Chiefs, who, after a bye in Week 8, secured a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Here's a breakdown of how teams fared after playing the 49ers:

49ers played Chicago Bears in Week 1 -- Bears result in Week 2: Loss to Packers

49ers played Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 -- Seahawks result in Week 3: Loss to Falcons

49ers played Denver Broncos in Week 3 -- Broncos result in Week 4: Loss to Raiders

49ers played Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 -- Rams result in Week 5: Loss to Cowboys

49ers played Carolina Panthers in Week 5: Panthers result in Week 6: Loss to Rams

49ers played Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 -- Falcons result in Week 7: Loss to Bengals

49ers played Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 -- Chiefs result in Week 8: Bye (Chiefs result in Week 9: Win over Titans)

49ers played Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 -- Rams result in Week 9: Loss to Bucs

49ers had bye in Week 9

49ers played Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10: Chargers result in Week 11: Loss to Chiefs

49ers played Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 -- Cardinals result in Week 12: Loss to Chargers

49ers played New Orleans Saints in Week 12 -- Saints result in Week 13: Loss to Bucs

49ers played Miami Dolphins in Week 13 -- Dolphins result in Week 14: Loss to Chargers

49ers played Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 -- Bucs result in Week 15: Loss to Bengals

After the 49ers' division-clinching 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field, Seattle will face off against Kansas City next Saturday, which very well could result in another post-49ers loss.

