When will each NFL team suffer its first defeat?

The week everyone has been anticipating is upon us—NFL 2021 kickoff! The Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who open their Super Bowl defense Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. Someone has to win. Someone has to lose. (Unless there is a rare tie, of course.) With that in mind, when will each NFL team suffer its first loss in the 2021 regular season? Let's take a look... (And no team is going to go 17-0 en route to a 20-0 championship.)

Arizona Cardinals

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray, J.J. Watt, and A.J. Green travel to Tennessee to open their season against the AFC South champions. Don't think the bottom-feeders of the NFC West are going to come away with a road victory. The dreams of a Cardinals' undefeated run to open 2021 will vanish in 60 minutes.

Atlanta Falcons

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are going to open the Arthur Smith era with a victory as they face the disoriented birds from Philadelphia. Matt Ryan should be able to pick apart Nick Sirianni's secondary and ruin the rookie coach's debut. The celebrating won't last long, though, because the Falcons face Tampa Bay in the second week of the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It's only a question of which AFC West team is going to deal the Baltimore Ravens their first defeat. We'll go with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are underdogs in the first Monday Night Football game of 2021. That's right; the Raiders will rise on MNF and topple the Ravens, who won't make it to Week 2 at home against Kansas City without a loss.

Buffalo Bills

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

What have you done for me lately? So much is expected from the Buffalo Bills after winning the AFC East in 2020. Sean McDermott draws Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park in the opener. The Bills will get by their AFC North foes. The possible losses look like Week 2 at Miami—the old letdown against a division foe—and Oct. 10 at Kansas City. Let's get a bit risky and say the Bills will be 1-1 after their date in South Beach.

Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have a fairly soft schedule through the first weeks of the season. That isn't to say success will be easy because Carolina is rebuilding. They should handle the New York Jets in a "Sam Darnold revenge game" in the opener. The next week the Saints march into Charlotte. Figure the Panthers take the "L" here. If not, there is a Thursday game at Houston and then a visit to Dallas.

Chicago Bears

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow, this is the fourth straight season the NFC North Chicago Bears play the NFC West Los Angeles Rams. Much interest in the quarterbacks for both teams as Andy Dalton replaces Mitchell Trubisky (for now), and Matthew Stafford arrives in Los Angeles, replacing Jared Goff. The Rams have won the last two meetings. Will Chicago make it a hat trick of losses to L.A.? A season-opening loss will be followed by a home game against the Bengals. Expect Chicago to be 1-1 entering Week 3.

Cleveland Browns

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have improved a tremendous amount. However, they are not ready to topple the Chiefs in Kansas City. That's called drawing the short straw for an opener.

Cincinnati Bengals

Let's consider the Bengals one of the September surprises. They'll enjoy throttling the Vikings in their home opener before being taken down by former Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton -- will he still be starting in Chicago for Week 2? -- on a trip to the Windy City. Going 1-1 against NFC North teams is a baby step forward.

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott returns and the Dallas Cowboys open their season on Thursday in Tampa Bay. The good news is the quarterback returns. The bad news is they face the Super Bowl champions on the road and will absorb an early defeat thanks to the Cowboys' weak defense.

Denver Broncos

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos open at MetLife against the New York Giants. This could be a toss-up, except the edge goes to Teddy Bridgewater, who knows how to win, over Daniel Jones, who is still in the learning process. How surprising would it be for Denver to go 3-0? Well, after Big Blue, there is a visit to Jacksonville, and then a home game with the New York Jets before a loss awaiting them in Baltimore. Get through New Jersey and Vic Fangio could be looking at a surprising break.

Detroit Lions

The Lions welcome the San Francisco 49ers in Dan Campbell's debut as an NFL head coach. Kyle Shanahan's team should rebound from an injury-riddled 2020, and it will handle Detroit despite the rush of having a first-year head coach and home game. Not quite sure playing anywhere makes a difference for Detroit.

Green Bay Packers

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers catch a bit of a break because they will face the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville due to the damage Hurricane Ida did to the Big Easy. They will face Jameis Winston, who assuredly will be good for a couple of turnovers. Go with Green Bay. Up next is a home game with the Detroit Lions before a loss at San Francisco in Week 3.

Houston Texans

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a no-win situation. The Houston Texans open against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This one feels like a tie. However, remember the Jags' lone win came in their opener in 2020? Will they make it consecutive season-opening victories? Nah. Go with the Texans, who will be crushed in Week 2 at Cleveland.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have been hit with injuries and COVID-19 issues. They have a quarterback who already has been the point of controversy in Carson Wentz. Frank Reich has his hands full opening week against the Seattle Seahawks, even with the game being in Indy. Look for an 0-1 start for one of the top teams in the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Having just said the Houston Texans will somehow wreck the NFL debuts of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence, we don't have to explain when the Jacksonville Jaguars will suffer their first loss.

Kansas City Chiefs

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes made the gaffe of speaking about going 20-0 and winning the Super Bowl. Totally understand what the elite quarterback meant—that you go out to play and win every week. However, that's not going to happen. The Chiefs have a rough time in the first two weeks. Look for them to get by Cleveland and then tumble against the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Las Vegas Raiders

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders will surprise the Ravens on MNF to open the season. That will be one of the few highlights for Jon Gruden & Co. They will then tumble at Pittsburgh in the second game of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brandon Staley era will get off to a strong start with a victory at Washington and then a home win over the Dallas Cowboys, which should produce pinball numbers on offense. Then comes the reality check: a loss at Kansas City. Still, all things considered, 2-1 is a great way for a new coach to get out of the blocks.

Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams down the Bears for the third time in three seasons before hitting the road to face Indianapolis. It will be a battle of quarterbacks who were traded in the offseason, and Carson Wentz will get the edge over Matthew Stafford as the Rams get caught looking ahead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Miami Dolphins

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This game is a toss-up because of the experience level of the former Alabama quarterbacks facing each other. It is Tua Tagovailoa against Mac Jones. Expect there to be turnovers as a second-year signal-caller meets a rookie. We're gonna step out and stick with Bill Belichick and Jones, especially since the Fish have the Bills up next.

Minnesota Vikings

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Zimmer spent a long time coaching in Cincinnati before moving to Minnesota. The Bengals will not be hospitable to the leader of the Purple People and the Vikings will exit Ohio 0-1.

New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing separating the Patriots from a 3-0 record when Tom Brady and Bucs come to town in October will be a game against the New Orleans Saints. Let's figure Bill Belichick knows how to confuse Jameis Winston, so New England boasts a perfect mark when Brady comes to Foxborough—and ends it.

New Orleans Saints

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have been displaced by Hurricane Ida and open their season at home in Jacksonville against the Green Bay Packers. Believe Jameis Winston will be tested in his starting debut for New Orleans and the Saints will come away 0-1.

New York Giants

Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants face the Denver Broncos at home in their season opener. It won't matter to be at MetLife as Teddy Bridgewater and Denver will upend Daniel Jones and Big Blue.

New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Going to Carolina to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers will be a difficult test for Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, and the Jets. Darnold will pick apart Gang Green, which finds itself starting off with a loss.

Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of the birds, the Eagles will not fly against the Falcons. There are simply too many questions about Philly, the first being what kind of head coach is Nick Sirianni going to be? He's got tough acts to follow in Andy Reid and Doug Pederson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers won't get off to the same start they did in 2020. Love the way he coaches but going into Buffalo to open the season is a huge task for the Men of Steel. Pittsburgh was 11-0 last year and lost five of its last six, including the playoff game. Make it 6 of 7 now.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers open with Detroit in Motown. That should be a comfortable victory. Then San Fran travels to Philly for what seems like another soft foe. However, the Packers and Seahawks lurk after the Eagles. Call us crazy but we see San Fran tumbling in what is the definition of a trap game.

Seattle Seahawks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Let's give the Seahawks a fast 2-0 start despite playing playoff teams from the AFC South—the Colts and Titans. Then comes what is also a trap game at Minnesota against the Vikings. The reason for the treachery is the 49ers, Rams, Steelers, and Saints follow. That is a rough stretch and playing at Minnesota seems like the perfect spot to slip up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs will open with a pair of home wins before tasting defeat when they visit the home of the Super Bowl and the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans open with NFC West foes—the Cardinals and Seahawks. They will win their home opener before falling at Seattle.

Washington Football Team

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The WFT will take it on the chin as Justin Herbert and the Chargers make the trip across the country for the early start and put a jolt into Ryan Fitzpatrick's debut with Washington. More NFL: Bold predictions for each of the 32 NFL teams

