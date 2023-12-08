NFL team stats: Where the Bills offense, defense, special teams ranks after bye week
The Buffalo Bills did not put together a victory in Week 13… or defeat. It was the team’s bye and weekend off from football.
For better or worse, every part of the team–offense, defense, and special teams made a difference in the season thus far
As Buffalo works their way through the 2023 season, Bills Wire will continue to update where exactly the team’s statistics–such as yards, takeaways, points, and more– rank, head-to-head, against every other team in the NFL.
How does the team currently stand up against the competition?
Here is where the Bills (6-6) rank in major offense, defense, and special teams statistics heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:
Offense
Statistic
Ranking
Total yards (avg)
4th
383.3
Passing yards (avg)
5th
260.9
Rushing yards (avg)
10th
122.3
Points (avg)
5th
27.3
Giveaways
T-25th
20
Sacks allowed
15
1st
Penalties (total)
84
28th
Defense
Statistic
Ranking
Total yards (avg)
12th
319.9
Passing yards (avg)
8th
203.3
Rushing yards (avg)
19th
116.7
Points (avg)
5th
18.9
Takeaways
T-2nd
21
Sacks
3rd
41
Penalties (total)
T-15th
75
Special teams
Statistic
Ranking
Total
Kick return yards (avg)
18th
21.7
Punt return yards (avg)
18th
8.9
Kick return allowed (avg)
26th
20.4
Punt return allowed (avg)
28th
12.4