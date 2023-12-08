Advertisement

NFL team stats: Where the Bills offense, defense, special teams ranks after bye week

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills did not put together a victory in Week 13… or defeat. It was the team’s bye and weekend off from football.

For better or worse, every part of the team–offense, defense, and special teams made a difference in the season thus far

As Buffalo works their way through the 2023 season, Bills Wire will continue to update where exactly the team’s statistics–such as yards, takeaways, points, and more– rank, head-to-head, against every other team in the NFL.

How does the team currently stand up against the competition?

Here is where the Bills (6-6) rank in major offense, defense, and special teams statistics heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Offense

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Statistic

Ranking

Total

Total yards (avg)

4th

383.3

Passing yards (avg)

5th

260.9

Rushing yards (avg)

10th

122.3

Points (avg)

5th

27.3

Giveaways

T-25th

20

Sacks allowed

15

1st

Penalties (total)

84

28th

 

Defense

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Statistic

Ranking

Total

Total yards (avg)

12th

319.9

Passing yards (avg)

8th

203.3

Rushing yards (avg)

19th

116.7

Points (avg)

5th

18.9

Takeaways

T-2nd

21

Sacks

3rd

41

Penalties (total)

T-15th

75

 

Special teams

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Statistic

Ranking

Total

Kick return yards (avg)

18th

21.7

Punt return yards (avg)

18th

8.9

Kick return allowed (avg)

26th

20.4

Punt return allowed (avg)

28th

12.4

 

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire