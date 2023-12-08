NFL team stats: Where the Bills offense, defense, special teams ranks after bye week

The Buffalo Bills did not put together a victory in Week 13… or defeat. It was the team’s bye and weekend off from football.

For better or worse, every part of the team–offense, defense, and special teams made a difference in the season thus far

As Buffalo works their way through the 2023 season, Bills Wire will continue to update where exactly the team’s statistics–such as yards, takeaways, points, and more– rank, head-to-head, against every other team in the NFL.

How does the team currently stand up against the competition?

Here is where the Bills (6-6) rank in major offense, defense, and special teams statistics heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Offense

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Statistic Ranking Total Total yards (avg) 4th 383.3 Passing yards (avg) 5th 260.9 Rushing yards (avg) 10th 122.3 Points (avg) 5th 27.3 Giveaways T-25th 20 Sacks allowed 15 1st Penalties (total) 84 28th

Defense

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Statistic Ranking Total Total yards (avg) 12th 319.9 Passing yards (avg) 8th 203.3 Rushing yards (avg) 19th 116.7 Points (avg) 5th 18.9 Takeaways T-2nd 21 Sacks 3rd 41 Penalties (total) T-15th 75

Special teams

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Statistic Ranking Total Kick return yards (avg) 18th 21.7 Punt return yards (avg) 18th 8.9 Kick return allowed (avg) 26th 20.4 Punt return allowed (avg) 28th 12.4

