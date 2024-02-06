NFL team stats: Dolphins offense, defense, special teams rankings at end of 2023 season
The Miami Dolphins may have come up short of their ultimate goal and had some struggles down the stretch, but they accomplished many things throughout the regular season.
In their second year under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami finished the 17-game schedule with an 11-6 which was an improvement from 2022, when they went 9-8.
While we’ve taken the time to break down some of the statistics and rankings of the individuals on the field, we haven’t yet done so for the team, as a whole.
Let’s do that now.
Offense
Statistic
Ranking
Total
Total yards (avg)
3rd
393.7
Passing yards (avg)
2nd
261.2
Rushing yards (avg)
7th
132.4
Points (avg)
3rd
27.9
Giveaways
T-21st
25
Sacks allowed
T-4th
31
Defense
Statistic
Ranking
Total
Total yards (avg)
11th
323,3
Passing yards (avg)
15th
223.5
Rushing yards (avg)
7th
99.8
Points (avg)
22nd
23.2
Takeaways
T-8th
27
Sacks
3rd
56
Special teams
Statistic
Ranking
Total
Kick return yards (avg)
T-9th
24.5
Punt return yards (avg)
12th
9.8
Kick return allowed (avg)
32nd
30.5
Punt return allowed (avg)
28th
12.2