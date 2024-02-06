Advertisement

NFL team stats: Dolphins offense, defense, special teams rankings at end of 2023 season

Mike Masala
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins may have come up short of their ultimate goal and had some struggles down the stretch, but they accomplished many things throughout the regular season.

In their second year under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami finished the 17-game schedule with an 11-6 which was an improvement from 2022, when they went 9-8.

While we’ve taken the time to break down some of the statistics and rankings of the individuals on the field, we haven’t yet done so for the team, as a whole.

Let’s do that now.

Offense

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Statistic

Ranking

Total

Total yards (avg)

3rd

393.7

Passing yards (avg)

2nd

261.2

Rushing yards (avg)

7th

132.4

Points (avg)

3rd

27.9

Giveaways

T-21st

25

Sacks allowed

T-4th

31

 

Defense

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Statistic

Ranking

Total

Total yards (avg)

11th

323,3

Passing yards (avg)

15th

223.5

Rushing yards (avg)

7th

99.8

Points (avg)

22nd

23.2

Takeaways

T-8th

27

Sacks

3rd

56

 

Special teams

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Statistic

Ranking

Total

Kick return yards (avg)

T-9th

24.5

Punt return yards (avg)

12th

9.8

Kick return allowed (avg)

32nd

30.5

Punt return allowed (avg)

28th

12.2

 

