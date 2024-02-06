NFL team stats: Dolphins offense, defense, special teams rankings at end of 2023 season

The Miami Dolphins may have come up short of their ultimate goal and had some struggles down the stretch, but they accomplished many things throughout the regular season.

In their second year under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami finished the 17-game schedule with an 11-6 which was an improvement from 2022, when they went 9-8.

While we’ve taken the time to break down some of the statistics and rankings of the individuals on the field, we haven’t yet done so for the team, as a whole.

Let’s do that now.

Offense

Statistic Ranking Total Total yards (avg) 3rd 393.7 Passing yards (avg) 2nd 261.2 Rushing yards (avg) 7th 132.4 Points (avg) 3rd 27.9 Giveaways T-21st 25 Sacks allowed T-4th 31

Defense

Statistic Ranking Total Total yards (avg) 11th 323,3 Passing yards (avg) 15th 223.5 Rushing yards (avg) 7th 99.8 Points (avg) 22nd 23.2 Takeaways T-8th 27 Sacks 3rd 56

Special teams

Statistic Ranking Total Kick return yards (avg) T-9th 24.5 Punt return yards (avg) 12th 9.8 Kick return allowed (avg) 32nd 30.5 Punt return allowed (avg) 28th 12.2

